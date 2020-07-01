Sport / Rugby

Doping ban puts an end to Chiliboy’s rugby career

01 July 2020 - 16:05 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Chiliboy Ralepelle of the Cell C Sharks during the Cell C Sharks XV captains run at Jonsson Kings Park on October 19, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. Picture: STEVE HAAG / GALLO IMAGES
The rugby career of former Springbok hooker Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle is all but over after he was handed an eight-year doping ban by the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids).

Saids said the independent doping tribunal panel handed down its decision in two parts this week on the doping charge against Ralepelle.

“The player tested positive for the banned anabolic agent‚ Zeranol‚ during an out-of-competition test on January 17 2019. The athlete challenged the doping charge and was afforded the opportunity to seek legal counsel to present his case and version of events to the tribunal panel.

“The hearings were adjourned multiple times and were held over a period of six months. The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offence‚” said Saids.

This is the third positive dope test for Ralepelle who was tested in a random check in 2019 at the Sharks.

“Ralepelle had previously tested positive on two separate occasions while playing overseas. The Zeranol positive case was his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10-year period‚ however the player’s first positive case was ruled a no fault decision and he then received a reprimand. The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction which they ruled to be the player’s second doping offence.”

The panel ruled he must serve a ban which will expire on the January 27 2027 and he has 21 days within which to file an appeal.

