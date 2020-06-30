Sport / Rugby

Chiliboy doping verdict imminent

30 June 2020 - 17:24 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Chiliboy Ralepelle in action. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
The verdict in the doping case of former Springbok hooker Mahlatse “Chiliboy” Ralepelle will be announced this week‚ says SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) CEO Khalid Galant.

The 32-year old Ralepelle‚ who had two positive drug tests in 2010 and 2014‚ was tested in a random check by Saids in 2019 at the Sharks, and tested positive for the banned Zeranol substance.

“I have an e-mail and I am going to be issuing a statement this week after the athlete has been informed. Yes‚ the decision on the outcome of the Chilliboy Ralepelle case will be this week‚” said Galant.

If found guilty of another doping offence‚ the career of Ralepelle‚ who has maintained his innocence throughout‚ may be over as he may be banned from the sport for years.

Galant also gave an update on the case involving Springbok and Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi. “That case hasn’t been heard yet. We are probably going to do a virtual hearing within the next two months. We just have to put together the rules and regulations for the virtual hearing.

“We have to develop a procedure and protocol for a virtual hearing and then the athlete‚ his counsel and the arbitrating panel have to agree because this virtual hearing is a new thing.

“We can’t just say we are going to have a virtual hearing. We have to give the parties the right to accept it or decline it and make sure that witnesses are not compromised‚” said Galant of the Dyantyi case.

“Initially, we were supposed to have the hearing in early to mid-April, but he had to have a couple of supplements analysed. Unfortunately, with the lockdown‚ labs that do the analysis of the supplements were closed‚ but I believe they have opened and we should be receiving the results soon. The athlete sent a few supplements that he claimed could have been the source.”

Dyantyi was charged in 2019 after testing positive for “multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites” while he was part of Springbok camps in the lead-up to the Rugby Championship.

Galant said they were working on a few cases in which athletes tested positive before the lockdown.

