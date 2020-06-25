Sport / Rugby

NZ Super Rugby pulling in the crowds

Crowd figures sky-rocket while referees take note of complaints after a slew of penalties in first four games

25 June 2020 - 17:10 Greg Stutchbury
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA

Super Rugby Aotearoa is expecting bigger crowds and better refereeing this weekend, with the CEO of New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confident the 10-week domestic competition is building up a head of steam.

Crowds for the four games held so far were averaging about 26,000, an increase of more than 105% on the wider Super Rugby tournament before it was shut down due to Covid-19, said NZR’s Mark Robinson.

Television viewing figures were up 88%, he said.

“It’s brilliant news,” Robinson said  on Thursday. “There is a real excitement building and we have some real momentum.”

That upward trend looks to be continuing this weekend. Ticket sales for Saturday’s clash between the Blues and Highlanders are on track to breach 25,000, while the Crusaders also expect a big  crowd for their first home game.

The unbeaten Blues go into their match knowing referees have at least taken complaints about some of their decisions on board as a stricter line on the tackle, breakdown and offside line saw a slew of penalties dished out.

Television pictures showed Blues coaching staff erupting in frustration when flanker Dalton Papali’i received a yellow card last week and NZR referees boss Bryce Lawrence conceded they got that decision wrong.

“The players are taking a little while to adjust. And the referees are taking a little while to adjust,” Lawrence told Sky Sports. “We are putting our hands up and saying that we’re not quite getting it right at the moment.”

However, Lawrence pointed out the penalty count had fallen from the first week to the second.

“In week one the average penalty count was 30, in week two it was down to 25,” he said. “We know it will take a little bit of time. We’re close but not quite at our best.” 

Reuters

Most read

1.
Covid-19-positive Novak Djokovic ‘deeply sorry’ ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Durban July no longer in jeopardy after Gold ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
How Rassie masked illness at the 2019 Rugby World ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Imagine if the ground was full, says overjoyed ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Suspended CEO Moroe accuses Cricket SA of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Japan’s Rugby World Cup a huge economic success

Sport / Rugby

Heroes of 1995 bring a lump to the throat

Sport / Rugby

Bulls bring lock Uys back from France

Sport / Rugby

Specman goes from a Bull to a Cheetah, Manjezi goes the other way

Sport / Rugby

How Rassie masked illness at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.