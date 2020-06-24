Sport / Rugby

Japan’s Rugby World Cup a huge economic success

Alan Gilpin says the decision to hold the first tournament outside rugby’s traditional heartlands has been vindicated

24 June 2020 - 17:00 Jack Tarrant
Alan Gilpin, the Rugby World Cup tournament director. Picture: DAVID ROGERS / GETTY IMAGES
Alan Gilpin, the Rugby World Cup tournament director. Picture: DAVID ROGERS / GETTY IMAGES

Tokyo — The Rugby World Cup held in Japan in 2019 was the most economically successful World Cup to date, attracting about 242,000 international visitors and adding £2.3bn to the country’s GDP, a report said on Wednesday.

It was also “the biggest single-sport event ever held in Japan”, said the report, which was commissioned by the sports governing body World Rugby and conducted by consulting firm EY.

The tournament achieved a ticket sell-out rate of 99%, more than any previous Rugby World Cup, while the matches were watched by a cumulative worldwide television audience of 857.28-million compared with 678.53-million for the 2015 World Cup in England.

“It was one of the great if not the greatest of Rugby World Cups,” World Cup chief Alan Gilpin told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 242,000 international fans who came to Japan stayed an average of 17 days and spent £286 per night. That compares with 14 days for England 2015 and was almost double the amount of spending, the report said.

“Japan 2019 was a success on every metric,” Gilpin added, noting that the decision to hold the first Rugby World Cup outside the sport’s traditional heartlands had been vindicated.

As the last major sporting tournament to take place before the coronavirus pandemic shut down many events, World Rugby was also fortunate it could fall back on the financial gains from the tournament.

“The revenues from Japan and England before it have meant we have been in a position to financially support our unions through the global pandemic,” said Gilpin.

France will hold the next World Cup in 2023.

Reuters

How Rassie masked illness at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Nothing in the build-up to the sport’s premier event suggested that Rassie Erasmus was living with a potentially life-threatening disease
Sport
1 day ago

Heroes of 1995 bring a lump to the throat

Kitch Christie‚ Ruben Kruger‚ Joost van der Westhuizen‚ James Small and Chester Williams all met untimely deaths
Sport
3 hours ago

GAVIN RICH: Boks would find All Blacks too strong now

Frequent rule changes make rugby a hard sell in new markets
Opinion
2 days ago

How Rugby World Cup 2023 will shape up

Twelve of 20 teams have already qualified due to finishing positions in the last tournament
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
How Rassie masked illness at the 2019 Rugby World ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Durban July no longer in jeopardy after Gold ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
JOHN COCKAYNE: The golf retail conundrum: the ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: The golf conundrum — how to keep ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Burnley captain hailed after denouncing ‘White ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

SA Rugby makes modest profit

Sport / Rugby

Grief behind Rob Howley’s exit from Rugby World Cup

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Boks would find All Blacks too strong now

Opinion / Columnists

GAVIN RICH: Put survival of strong first and rugby expansion second

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.