SA Rugby steps in to rescue Southern Kings

22 June 2020 - 18:31 Mark Gleeson
SA Rugby stepped in on Monday to take over managing control of ailing Pro14 team Southern Kings after their majority shareholders ran into cash-flow problems.

SA Rugby said it had taken back a 74% shareholding in the franchise, which had been sold to a local consortium in 2019.

“It is our last resort and we are keen to explore ways to return the shareholding to another’s hands,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander. “The next step is to appoint a new board to oversee the franchise’s affairs and ensure the team is match ready for when we are able to resume playing.”

All staff and players have been retained and a finance team appointed to work with the franchise administrators on ensuring salary payments are made and business needs addressed, SA Rugby said.

Players were paid late in April in the first signs that the previous shareholders were struggling to meet their financial obligations.

“The decision ensures the Southern Kings will participate in Pro14 and/or any other competitions that may be established within the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown,” SA Rugby said.

A date for the restart for rugby in SA in the wake of the novel coronavirus lockdown remains undecided.

Reuters

