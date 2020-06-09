The Sharks may have let the experienced Louis Schreuder go‚ but in Jaden Hendrikse and Sanele Nohamba they have stocked up well with talented scrumhalves.

What the Sharks have lost in Schreuder is plenty of Super Rugby experience, and most probably the match management gained from years of playing in different environments. This facet of rugby can be learnt only through experience.

In the game time Nohamba received before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted rugby proceedings, he was able to get the Sharks into higher playing gears‚ especially in the second half. When he was once deployed at flyhalf in the only Sharks loss against the Hurricanes in Wellington he was more than competent.

This is the sort of versatility that can hamper a career, but if there is a smart coach who can harness that quality for the betterment of the player‚ then everyone wins.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt is an intelligent individual who knows exactly what he has in Nohamba and Hendrikse. The duo‚ who started their rugby careers at Dale Junior, finished off at Durban High School and Glenwood respectively.

That would have given Everitt‚ a keen follower and excellent judge of schoolboy rugby players‚ an excellent opportunity to watch the duo at close quarters. When they took turns representing KwaZulu-Natal at provincial weeks, they displayed their exceptional passing and kicking ranges‚ along with the game management that was far beyond their young ages.

With expressive and coachable talents‚ Everitt has everything he wants and needs from his two young scrumhalves. Had Covid-19 not got in the way‚ there would have been ample chances for the youngsters to strut their stuff.

The compact‚ yet attritional nature of the current Super Rugby format‚ would have meant resting and rotating players to avoid injury and fatigue. There would have been a larger Super Rugby match sample in which to gauge the development of the two Eastern Cape youngsters at the Sharks.

That the Sharks have been able to put their trust in these two while releasing a seasoned campaigner speaks volumes about the bold steps they are taking towards the future.

When rugby resumes, and with the more game time the duo gets‚ it may prove to be the right decision.