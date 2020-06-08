Sport / Rugby

New calendar may change Lions rugby tour dates

08 June 2020 - 17:59 Nick Said
SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux addresses a videoconference on rugby's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, June 8 2020. Picture: GRANT PRITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
The British & Irish Lions series against the Springboks remains pencilled in for July 2021 but SA Rugby has confirmed it could be moved to align with a new global calendar.

The Lions tour has a planned July 3 2021 start, with three Tests on consecutive weekends from July 24, but a mooted change to the sport’s global calendar could result in a switch.

“The tour is going on and the time is still fixed on where it is, but there might be a date change,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux told a media briefing on Monday.

“There is a slight chance that, to align with a new global calendar, it might move to either a September/October or October/November window and that is only because if that is the only hurdle to getting the global calendar across the line, we wouldn’t want to be a hindrance to that.”

Roux said a decision on the suggested global calendar shift, which would do away with midyear internationals, could come as soon as July 1, which would provide certainty on when the Lions tour will take place.

“Second only to the World Cup, it is the biggest thing on the calendar,” he added. “The commercial model we have put up as a joint venture between us and the Lions is actually pretty ‘out there’.

“We have thrown away the textbook. It is a completely different model. It is a sharing of revenue, logos and IP [intellectual property] and commercial value, and something that in a post-Covid world will help us operate as a going concern.”

Negotiations to align the club and international calendar to ease fixture congestion have been accelerated by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sport.

Among the ideas under discussion is a shift of the Six Nations Championship, possibly to a month or two later than its February/March slot, and for Europe to adopt more of a summer club rugby season.

