New calendar may change Lions rugby tour dates

The British & Irish Lions series against the Springboks remains pencilled in for July 2021 but SA Rugby has confirmed it could be moved to align with a new global calendar.

The Lions tour has a planned July 3 2021 start, with three Tests on consecutive weekends from July 24, but a mooted change to the sport’s global calendar could result in a switch.

“The tour is going on and the time is still fixed on where it is, but there might be a date change,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux told a media briefing on Monday.

“There is a slight chance that, to align with a new global calendar, it might move to either a September/October or October/November window and that is only because if that is the only hurdle to getting the global calendar across the line, we wouldn’t want to be a hindrance to that.”

Roux said a decision on the suggested global calendar shift, which would do away with midyear internationals, could come as soon as July 1, which would provide certainty on when the Lions tour will take place.

“Second only to the World Cup, it is the biggest thing on the calendar,” he added. “The commercial model we have put up as a joint venture between us and the Lions is actually pretty ‘out there’.