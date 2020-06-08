Sport / Rugby

How Rugby World Cup 2023 will shape up

Twelve of 20 teams have already qualified due to finishing positions in the last tournament

08 June 2020 - 14:01 Arvind Sriram
New Zealand's All Blacks team does the haka at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: HO/WORLD CUP RUGBY/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — World Rugby has announced the qualification process for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France aimed at promoting a “genuine opportunity” for all unions, the game’s global body says.

Twelve teams — SA, England, New Zealand, Wales, Japan, France, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Argentina and Fiji — have already qualified by virtue of their top-three finishes in their respective pools at the 2019 World Cup.

Seven of the eight remaining spots will be finalised via regional and cross-regional qualifiers, and a four-team round-robin tournament will determine the final qualifier.

“The process that has been developed via full consultation with our regional associations and member unions will provide a genuine opportunity for full member unions to qualify for our showcase men’s 15s event,” World Rugby chair Bill Beaumont said.

The Americas and the Rugby Europe Championship will deliver two direct qualifiers each, while Oceania and the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup will deliver one apiece.

A play-off between Oceania and Asia will determine the final direct qualifier. The third-best team in the Americas, the third-placed finisher in the Rugby Europe Championship and the runner-up in the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup will occupy three of the four spots in the final qualification tournament.

The loser of the Asia-Oceania play-off will take up the final spot in the repechage tournament, scheduled for November 2022.

SA are the world champions, having beaten England 32-12 in the 2019 final in Japan.

Reuters

