New Zealand rugby primed for kickoff

Wellington — New Zealand will become the first country to resume professional rugby union games this coming weekend as governments around the world ease lockdown measures to fight the novel coronavirus.

All eyes will be on the 10-week Super Rugby Aotearoa competition organised by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) as others seek to resume sporting activities after these were halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament, which involves New Zealand’s five teams, starts this Saturday in Dunedin and is aimed at filling the gap left by the postponement of the international competition Super Rugby — which is unlikely to restart this season.

Super Rugby Aotearoa is likely to take place initially without fans present, like the National Rugby League and other sports that have resumed in Australia.

But this could change if New Zealand, which has been among the most successful countries in containing the virus, announces further easing of restrictions at a government meeting on Monday.

A public health expert said that any reopening was likely to be cautious and gradual.

“I would imagine they would start in a closed stadium situation and then maybe have a small number to check if there are any issues,” Prof Brian Cox, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, said.

“We have to do it in a slow, measured way to make sure that we’re not making an error that results in a major outbreak again.”

New Zealand has had no new infections in the last 16 days and has just one active case.

The competition will provide much-needed cash flow for NZR, which has forecast a 70% decline in revenue in 2020. The tournament is also likely to be a proving ground for the resumption of Test matches towards the end of 2020.

Rugby Australia has suggested hosting a “hub” to allow the Wallabies, Springboks, All Blacks and Pumas to play a fixture-congested Rugby Championship.

