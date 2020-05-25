Usually they are criss-crossing the globe to destinations where, as part of the job, they boss around blokes twice their size.

For rugby’s top match officials the Covid-19-enforced lockdown must be a huge departure from their comfort zone. It can reasonably be assumed that referees and television match officials (TMOs) must by now have developed cabin fever‚ while becoming a nuisance to those they routinely leave behind.

“My wife said I’m far kinder to the rugby players than I am with her. It would appear I’m a bit of a taskmaster‚” top SA referee Jaco Peyper reveals. He throws his weight around in a meaningful way at home‚ helping with cooking‚ home schooling his two young daughters and manicuring the garden‚ when he isn’t in work-related virtual meetings.

“My garden looks an absolute picture. Everything is well kept‚ the grass is growing properly and it looks as if I’ve developed green fingers. Maybe it was just in need of a bit of love.”

The home schooling at times‚ however‚ is as tricky as keeping count of the number of jumpers in the lineout. “The maths the kids are doing in Sub A‚ or Grade 1, is what we did in Standard 5‚” said Peyper‚ who is regarded as one of the top three refs in the world.

Maths may not get his juices flowing, but a good steak does. “Jis‚ now I can braai. In the past I thought I could‚ but now I can. We tried a lot of new recipes.

“I’m in the catering business. I own a coffee shop. I’ve always enjoyed cooking and my wife does as well. We love experimenting. We involve the kids as well.”

Peyper is not the only official who has warmed to domesticity. Fellow ref Rasta Rasivhenge now knows an apron isn’t only where he walks to boarding a plane‚ while TMO Marius Jonker has come to know a bit about cooking himself.

Apart from working on his fitness and lamenting the amount of time he has spent watching screens big and small‚ Rasivhenge says he has been reading‚ while also engaging in some introspection. He claims to be more comfortable in the kitchen and can even present edible gem squash‚ which apparently was not the case before the lockdown.

He may be turning more knobs on his oven but he isn’t about to present his creations for mass consumption. Instead‚ Rasivhenge is part of a scheme that delivers food to the needy in Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg in Hout Bay.

Jonker is at the other end of the epicurean scale. “I love cooking‚” he said. “I experiment with food every day. My 14-year-old daughter is my guinea pig. I love pasta‚ I make my own. I’m into Thai food. I love experimenting with spices.

“Last week I did Mozambican prawns cooked in beer.” He admitted, though: “Look‚ not everything comes out the way you intended.”

He too is in endless online meetings but helps out where he can. “My son [Rynhardt], who is at the Sharks‚ is at home and we train every day. I’m reasonably fit but the speed … is no more. We jump over the local school’s fence and we practice kicking.”

But Jonker and Peyper said they miss the challenge and pressure that matchday presents. “When you wake up on a Saturday you don’t quite know what kind of game you are going to get‚” said Peyper.

“I also miss the camaraderie‚” said Jonker. “The rush. Those moments when you have to make those big calls. I love the pressure.”