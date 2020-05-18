Sport / Rugby

Milner-Skudder ready for a second wind in his rugby career

After going through years of struggle with his injury, the former All Blacks winger wants to fly when the season starts

18 May 2020 - 15:34 Ian Ransom
Sharks’ Andre Esterhuizen, left, is tackled by Hurricanes fullback Nehe Milner-Skudder. Picture: AFP PHOTO/MARTY MELVILLE
Sharks’ Andre Esterhuizen, left, is tackled by Hurricanes fullback Nehe Milner-Skudder. Picture: AFP PHOTO/MARTY MELVILLE

Wellington — Former All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder just can’t wait to reboot his rugby career with the Otago Highlanders after going through “dark places” with injury. Milner-Skudder signed with the Dunedin-based side last week and hopes to return to action in a domestic tournament featuring New Zealand’s five Super Rugby teams when it starts in June.

The Highlanders move gives the 29-year-old a fresh start after a serious shoulder injury prevented him from playing a sole game for Toulon after signing a three-year deal with the French club at the end of 2018.

“I’m really stoked. The ’Landers club have an amazing culture and awesome set-up for me with where I’m at in my career and what’s happened over the last couple of years,” Milner-Skudder said in a podcast hosted by All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea. “I’m chomping at the bit to get there and get stuck in.”

The jet-heeled Milner-Skudder appeared set for a long and successful All Blacks career after his brilliant break-out season in 2015, capped by a try in the World Cup final win over Australia. But injuries have restricted him to 13 Tests and he has not played a game since the All Blacks’ win over Japan in November 2018.

“I had my first shoulder reconstruction back in 2016. The last four or five years have been up and down with injury and setback after setback,” he said. “At the same time, the adversity you go through and all the struggles allow you to grow as a person.

“I’m not saying it doesn’t suck and I wasn’t in some dark places, but I’ve come through all these tough times with a better understanding of myself and it’s put things into perspective.”

Milner-Skudder played all his Super Rugby for the Hurricanes and was a member of the side that were beaten by the Highlanders in the 2015 final. “That 2015 year still stings a little and the fact that the ’Landers beat us in that final will create a few conversation starters going down to Dunedin,” he said.

“But that said, I feel like I can move with some relationships in a good space and catch some old foes and friends.”

He said playing under the roof at the Highlanders’ home Forsyth-Barr stadium was another thing to look forward to. “People say you can’t beat Wellington on a good day, but when it comes to playing at the ‘Cake Tin’ in all the wind and what-not, it will be a nice feeling not to have to check the weather forecast before games.” 

Reuters

New Zealand’s Super Rugby players return to training

First meetings of teams for practice start on Monday ahead of opening of domestic competition
Sport
1 day ago

Rugby teams expect to hang on to their top players

Pay cuts and uncertainty about resumption in play due to pandemic look unlikely to lead to an exodus
Sport
5 days ago

Bulls sign veteran wing Aplon

Bulls coach Jake White wants him to be part of his vision for the team
Sport
5 days ago

Kiwi rugby players will have a head-start on their SA counterparts

NZ Rugby will allow professionals to return to action in June, but local players will have to wait longer
Sport
6 days ago

New Bok coach lays out his plans

Jacques Nienaber will target consistency‚ transformation and building squad depth
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Frank Lampard hopes to keep his Blues squad ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
This day in history: Schumacher and Serena shine
Sport / Other Sport
3.
More than 6-million Germans tune in for restart ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Crown Chiefs champions if league cannot be ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
English Premier League clubs to vote on return to ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.