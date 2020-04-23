Sport / Rugby

Rugby Australia boss yields to pressure to quit

Raelene Castle resigns after 11 former Wallabies players sign up to demand for a leadership change

23 April 2020 - 16:56 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Raelene Castle. Picture: AFP/SAEED KHAN
Raelene Castle. Picture: AFP/SAEED KHAN

Rugby Australia (RA) CEO Raelene Castle resigned on Thursday after nearly three years at the helm, saying she believed the board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown.

Castle, who took a 50% pay cut and laid off 75% of RA staff, saying the body faced losses of up to A$120m  if no more rugby was played in 2020, was under pressure to resign.

Eleven former Wallabies players, including Nick Farr-Jones, George Gregan and Michael Lynagh, signed a letter this week demanding a leadership change at the RA.

“I love rugby on every level and I will always love the code and the people I have had the honour of working with since I took this role,” Castle said in a statement. “I made it clear to the board that I would stand up and take the flak and do everything possible to serve everyone’s best interests.

“In the last couple of hours, it has been made clear to me that the board believes my no longer being the CEO would help give them the clear air they believe they need.

“The game is bigger than any one individual — so this evening I told the chair [Paul McLean] that I would resign from the role.”

Castle also faced criticism for her handling of the dismissal of Wallabies fullback Israel Folau in 2019, the costs of which contributed to an A$9.4m loss in 2019.

She was also criticised for rejecting an offer from Fox Sports TV to extend their broadcast deal, instead taking the rights to market and potentially leaving RA without a television deal at the end of 2020.

RA and the players’ union had agreed to a 60% average pay cut for the country’s 192 professionals up to the end of September to keep the sport afloat during the shutdown.

Reuters

Former Wallaby captains demand board change at Rugby Australia

Mismanagement alleged at RA, which is struggling to keep sport afloat during global sporting shutdown
Sport
2 days ago

Why we should back Pichot for top World Rugby post

The 45-year old from the Southern Hemisphere is more likely serve SA'S interests, and to do it with speed
Sport
1 day ago

SA in line for help from World Rugby’s $100m relief plan

The Covid-19 financial package will potentially involve a combination of advances and loans
Sport
1 week ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Great news about the tour — if it happens

Sport is thin on the ground, so even Invictus might be worth watching on SuperSport
Opinion
1 week ago

