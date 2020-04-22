SA Rugby have been playing their cards close to their chest before the World Rugby elections next week.

The game’s top brass go to the polls in a secret, online ballot to decide its chair‚ deputy chair and members of its elite executive committee. Results are due to be announced on May 12.

SA Rugby does not have a nominee for the two top positions, but president Mark Alexander has a shot at the powerful executive committee.

The election comes not so much with the game at the crossroads as at a spaghetti junction.

On the face of it, the respective manifestos of incumbent chair Bill Beaumont and his challenger Agustin Pichot do not differ dramatically. Where they will differ is how they set their priorities.

Ultimately though their battle is for the face of rugby.

Beaumont‚ a decorated former England and British and Irish Lions captain, is a rugby blue blood. He is part of an established order‚ a long-time member of the “Old Farts Club” — as erstwhile England captain Will Carling once described the gentlemen in stuffy high office.

Recognising that time’s up for the traditional way of doing things‚ Beaumont has embraced change‚ but at a pace agreeable to 68-year-olds.

In stark contrast to the lumbering former second rower‚ Pichot for 13 years was an all-action‚ plotting‚ scheming operator behind the Los Pumas scrum.

The player, now 45 years old, was a bit of a maverick‚ if not agent provocateur. As an administrator he has operated with the same pluck‚ desperate to disrupt and throw the established order off its axis.

Instead of further entrenching the game’s power brokers‚ Pichot has been campaigning on a ticket of change.

He wants to revise the way the game is governed‚ radically alter its international calendar so that it is more aligned with the hemispheres‚ tighten eligibility regulations‚ as well as interrogate the game’s more burdensome laws.

He is up against it‚ however. Not since the sport officially turned professional in 1996 and World Rugby’s (former International Rugby Board) top brass were elected to their positions has an official from the southern hemisphere been chair.

That is partly because the game is still run by Europeans‚ particularly founder members and Home Unions Ireland‚ Scotland‚ Wales as well as England.

Membership to rugby’s top table is loosely based on when IRB membership was granted‚ with those in the elite getting three votes. It means a disproportionate number of 22‚ of the 51 available votes‚ are in European hands.

It will be in SA Rugby’s interests to recall how the voting system conspired against SA in their failed bids for the 2011‚ 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cups.

In the end, the carefully crafted bid book SA compiled for 2023 carried as much weight as a 2021 season ticket to Newlands.

Australia have already nailed their colours to Pichot’s mast.

Their Sanzaar partners New Zealand and SA have been tight-lipped and cagey‚ and have nominated each other for representation on the executive committee.

They have less reason to hide in the shadows now that a Beaumont ally‚ Fiji’s controversial rugby boss Francis Kean‚ has had to pull out of the race for a seat on the executive committee.

Kean was one of the eight nominees for the seven available spots, but a brewing scandal has forced his hand.

That should strengthen Sanzaar’s hand, and they may well find it opportune to build a wider alliance and break with conventional voting patterns that have almost always led to the magnetic north.