Sport / Rugby

Fiji rugby boss’s ‘rampant homophobia’ costs him dearly

National union chief steps down from his position in the sport’s world governing body

21 April 2020 - 16:13 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA
Picture: 123RF/RADUTUTA

Dublin — World Rugby has welcomed the decision of the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) to stand down chair Francis Kean from the World Rugby Council after  accusations of “rampant homophobia”.

The move also means Kean, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2007, is no longer a candidate for the World Rugby executive committee.

A report in Britain’s Sunday Times said Kean was accused of “rampant homophobia”, with the newspaper saying its staff heard a recording of him making offensive remarks when he was in charge of the Fijian prison service.

The Fiji Rugby Union has seconded Bill Beaumont’s bid to serve a second four-year term as World Rugby chairman, with the former England captain being opposed by Argentina great Agustin Pichot.

World Rugby on Monday launched an investigation into the allegations against Kean and on Tuesday acknowledged the steps taken by the FRU.

“World Rugby takes all allegations of behaviour that is not in keeping with the sport’s strong and inclusive values and bylaws extremely seriously,” it said in a statement.

The global governing body said it was important for the allegations to be fully investigated. “It is in the best interests of the sport that Mr Kean steps down from the council and his executive committee candidature be withdrawn.”

Kean had come under further pressure earlier on Tuesday when a Pacific players’ group made fresh allegations against him.

Former Samoa captain Dan Leo, CEO of Pacific Rugby Players Welfare, wrote a scathing open letter, criticising criticised Kean and his candidacy for the executive committee.

“You may have thought as Pacific Islanders, we would fall in line in support of Kean. But it is extraordinary to anyone involved in the game in the Pacific that Kean is even on the ballot,” wrote Leo.

In his hard-hitting letter, Leo said Kean, a brother-in-law of Fiji prime minister Frank Bainimarama, made several claims, including that he travels on a diplomatic passport that carries different names from those on the passport he held when convicted.

Kean’s place on the World Rugby Council will be filled by Fijian union CEO John O’Connor.

World Rugby has stressed Beaumont’s nomination came from the FRU, rather than from the chairman individually, with council places similarly awarded to national unions not individuals.

Fijian support for Beaumont is seen as a counterbalance to Pichot, who is believed to have strong support among other second-tier nations.

Beaumont has promised that if he is re-elected he will undertake a full governance review, including a “fit and proper persons” test. The election result will be announced on May 12.

AFP

SA in line for help from World Rugby’s $100m relief plan

The Covid-19 financial package will potentially involve a combination of advances and loans
Sport
5 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Many hurdles to clear before rugby kicks off again

Disease trajectory in other countries shows chances of the sport resuming in September are remote
Opinion
6 days ago

Fiji rugby players in trouble for ignoring coronavirus rules

The pair’s ‘irresponsible behaviour’ included escaping from isolation in a hospital
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic may face a dilemma
Sport
2.
Ali at unveiling of sculpture of himself in Las ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Uefa makes encouraging noises about resumption of ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Graeme Smith opens the door for Kolpak players
Sport / Cricket
5.
Some of the most unexpected wins in golf’s Majors
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Agustin Pichot wants to turn British Lions into global brand

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Though more than a year away, Lions tour is in danger

Opinion / Columnists

Where are wealthy Americans hiding out for doomsday?

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.