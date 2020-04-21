The local rugby industry is preparing to slash up to R1bn from its budget over the next eight months to ensure post-Covid-19 viability.

SA Rugby announced on Tuesday that through its Industry Financial Impact Plan (IFIP) the industry is hoping to cut between R700m and R1bn.

The game has ground to a halt due to the pandemic, and the plan has been devised and agreed after discussions involving SA Rugby‚ provincial unions as well as players and rugby industry employees. The plan incorporates the Industry Salary Plan (ISP) for a collective approach on salary reductions.

SA Rugby believes the savings will be achieved through reduced spending caused by cancellation of competitions‚ cuts in other operational budgets and in salary reductions.

“Many businesses find themselves in a fight for survival, and rugby is no different‚” said Jurie Roux‚ SA Rugby’s CEO. “We face an extremely threatening crisis. We had to take united and decisive action to address it head on. We are all in this together, and we all quickly agreed that we have to equally contribute to the solution.”

Roux said salary reductions had been agreed in principle by the collective, and were now being communicated to those affected before final approval through various governance channels of SA Rugby‚ MyPlayers‚ Sports Employees Unite and individual unions.

“Our income is tied to the playing of professional rugby. Without matches, we potentially don’t have any income‚” said Roux. “We don’t know when we will be able to resume the season, so have had to budget against a range of scenarios.

“This IFIP has been formulated against a worst-case scenario where we are not able to resume play for the rest of the year. It means we face a major belt-tightening exercise on a sport-wide and personal level. But without these measures, we wouldn’t have much of a sport to return to.”

The IFIP is scheduled to run until the end of December in the first instance. SA Rugby announced the plan after cancelling some events and initiating contingency plans for others.

“Unfortunately‚ we had to make some very tough calls in terms of our local competitions‚ but we have the buy-in and support from the local franchises and unions‚ Sareo‚ MyPlayers and our broadcaster SuperSport‚ in this regard‚” said Roux.

“In terms of other teams’ participation in certain competitions‚ and the hosting of other tournaments‚ we are currently on a return to train and play readiness plan‚ but this is dependent on government advice and decisions as the pandemic evolves.”

Tournaments that are still part of the planning for 2020 are local franchise and union competition planned for June to August as options to Super Rugby and Guinness PRO14. They are the Currie Cup Premier and First Divisions‚ provincial U21 competition‚ SuperSport Rugby Challenge‚ Women’s Inter-Provincial competition‚ international matches involving Springboks men’s and women’s teams and the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Tournaments and competitions that have been cancelled for 2020 are SA Rugby Youth Weeks‚ Provincial U13 and U17 Sevens‚ SA Schools U18 competition‚ Provincial U19 Week‚ Provincial U20 competition and the Provincial Sevens Competition.

All club and community rugby is still postponed until further notice. SA Rugby reiterated its plea to all clubs‚ teams‚ players and coaches to adhere to lockdown rules.