Sport / Rugby

Rehired Jones out to break records as England coach

02 April 2020 - 14:43 Hardik Vyas
England's coach Eddie Jones takes the captain's run training session at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on February 7 2020. Jones has signed a two-year extension to his contract as England coach. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP
England's coach Eddie Jones takes the captain's run training session at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on February 7 2020. Jones has signed a two-year extension to his contract as England coach. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP

England coach Eddie Jones has agreed a contract extension that will see him continue in the role until the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday.

Jones, whose contract was set to expire in August 2021, had been in talks over a new deal since guiding England to the 2019 World Cup final, where they lost to SA.

Since taking charge of England at the end of 2015, Jones has won 42 of his 54 matches, giving him a win ratio of 78%, the highest in the history of England coaches, the RFU said.

“I never thought coming here four years ago I would be doing a second four years but the circumstances are right,” the 60-year-old Australian said.

“I am excited about raising the standards again. We have a great team.

“We set out four years ago to be the best team in the world and unfortunately we missed that by 80 minutes. Now we want to be the team that is remembered as being the greatest team the game has ever seen.”

Jones would surpass Rugby World Cup winner Clive Woodward as England’s longest-serving coach if he completes a second World Cup cycle with the team in 2023. 

Reuters

New Zealand Super Rugby teams get financial lifeline

Five New Zealand Super Rugby teams offered grants by local governing body as income dries up under corona lockdown
Sport
1 day ago

Uncertainty is the name of the game in SA rugby

Talks are taking place behind closed doors but players will probably be called in for unpalatable discussions
Sport
1 day ago

Rugby Australia forced to lay off staff in bid to survive

CEO opts to take pay cut as huge losses loom due to lucrative games being cancelled
Sport
2 days ago

Stormers coach Dobson hopes for mid-May restart

Super Rugby matches might have to be played in empty stadiums
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Bundesliga offers ideas for PSL on how to ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Ernst Middendorp calls for creative ways to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Wimbledon cancelled for the first time since ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
It’s not a lockdown, it’s a timeout!
Sport
5.
SA-born Conway on brink of debut for Black Caps
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.