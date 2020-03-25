Jantjies extends contract at Stormers

Sport / Rugby

Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, centre, in action against Sunwolves at Newlands in Cape Town on June 8 2019. Picture: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
Star scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies will be in the colours of the Stormers until at least 2022.

The Springbok dynamo has concluded a two-year contract extension with Western Province Rugby and will remain in the province that he has been representing since under-16 level.

Jantjies, who enjoyed a sensational breakout season in 2019 debuting in Super Rugby and for the Springboks, also formed an integral part of the national team’s successful Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan.

Jantjies is one of the jewels in the Stormers’ squad, and coach John Dobson is only too happy to have him.

“Herschel is undoubtedly one of the best success stories at Western Province Rugby in the recent past. Apart from his considerable skill and commitment‚ he is exactly the type of character that we want to keep in our environment.

“He is a local lad who has come through our junior system and made unbelievable progress in the last year to reach his current position as one of the best scrumhalves in the world.

“To have the likes of Herschel on our books for the next two years is a massive boost‚ at a time when we can all use some good news.

“It is also important for us to acknowledge the contributions made by Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais and exco member Peter Jooste in helping to make this signing possible‚” he said.

Jantjies said he is still living his dream.

“Growing up, it was always a dream of mine to play for this team and I am very happy that I will be able to continue living that dream.

“I believe that with the players and coaches that we have here‚ we can all achieve great things together‚” he said.

Jantjies’ season has twice been interrupted by injury but with Super Rugby suspended for the foreseeable future he has time to get over his latest knock.

