Sport / Rugby

Lions arrive from New Zealand‚ go into quarantine

Situation to be reviewed day by day, says CEO Rudolf Straeuli

16 March 2020 - 13:52 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA

The Lions have confirmed that their players landed back in SA on Sunday night from their suspended Super Rugby tour of New Zealand‚ and have gone into self-isolation.

The rest of the team management was expected to arrive on Monday evening and will also go into self-isolation for at least  14 days.

“It is difficult circumstances but people’s health come first. Sanzaar is in ongoing discussions with broadcasters and have been keeping everyone informed of the decisions. The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis‚” said Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli.

The Lions added that their SuperSport Challenge team have not been travelling abroad and will continue with their full training programme at Johannesburg Stadium‚ but will be closely monitored daily by the medical team.

“The welfare and safety of our players and the public is our priority and we will abide with the relative governing bodies and authorities.”

Meanwhile‚ the Lions medical team reported that Manuel Rass has an ankle sprain and Hacjivah Dayimani has a knee ligament injury.

Most read

1.
Coronavirus leaves Liverpool waiting to be ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Mosimane sweating over fitness of Jali and Zwane ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Rooney says English authorities were tardy in ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Super Rugby is ‘working on solutions’ after ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Wayde van Niekerk to focus on 400m at Tokyo ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

GAVIN RICH: Super Rugby in the time of the coronavirus — what’s next?

Opinion / Columnists

Sharks happy for a break as Super Rugby put on hold

Sport / Rugby

Sharks and Stormers to give Bok coach an inkling of his first pick

Sport / Rugby

Stormers face crunch game against high-riding Sharks

Sport / Rugby

Bulls aim for full house of victories on tour

Sport / Rugby

New Zealand top the sevens standings after downing Aussies

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.