The Lions have confirmed that their players landed back in SA on Sunday night from their suspended Super Rugby tour of New Zealand‚ and have gone into self-isolation.

The rest of the team management was expected to arrive on Monday evening and will also go into self-isolation for at least 14 days.

“It is difficult circumstances but people’s health come first. Sanzaar is in ongoing discussions with broadcasters and have been keeping everyone informed of the decisions. The situation will be reviewed on an ongoing basis‚” said Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli.

The Lions added that their SuperSport Challenge team have not been travelling abroad and will continue with their full training programme at Johannesburg Stadium‚ but will be closely monitored daily by the medical team.

“The welfare and safety of our players and the public is our priority and we will abide with the relative governing bodies and authorities.”

Meanwhile‚ the Lions medical team reported that Manuel Rass has an ankle sprain and Hacjivah Dayimani has a knee ligament injury.