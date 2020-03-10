Bulls aim for full house of victories on tour

Bulls stand-in captain Trevor Nyakane says they are planning to win all four matches of their Australasian tour in the next four weeks.

The Pretoria side flew to Brisbane on Monday to take on the Reds at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday and they will end their Australian leg of the tour against the Waratahs the following weekend.

They will wrap up their overseas tour against the Hurricanes and Chiefs in New Zealand the following weekends, and Nyakane said they are ambitiously targeting wins in all the four matches.

“We won’t say we are targeting certain games‚ we are targeting all the games‚” said the Springbok prop after they registered their first win of the season over the Highlanders at Loftus last weekend.

“It’s never easy going away but we want to go there and make an impression. We know that it is never easy going on tour in Super Rugby but we take a lot of confidence from the win over the Highlanders.

“Maybe we can go there and get a few away points against very good teams; it is not impossible. The guys have found their feet and they are prepared to continue to work hard.

“Once you get a team that is prepared to stick together‚ it is possible to achieve bigger things together‚ but we know it is not going to be easy.”

Nyakane‚ who recently became a father‚ said the four weeks away from home would help them to bond as a team.