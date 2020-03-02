Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks claim stunning extra-time final victory over Fiji

South Africans trailed by 12 points with little more than a minute left to play

02 March 2020 - 16:13 Agency Staff
Team captain Stedman Gans #12 of South Africa holds up the trophy after defeating Fiji 29-24 in extra time of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 1, 2020 in Carson, California. Picture: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / AFP
Team captain Stedman Gans #12 of South Africa holds up the trophy after defeating Fiji 29-24 in extra time of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 1, 2020 in Carson, California. Picture: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / AFP

Los Angeles — Sakoyisa Makata scored in extra time as SA fought back from 19-0 down to defeat Fiji 29-24 and win the Los Angeles leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in the early hours of  Sunday morning.

Makata’s sudden-death winner completed an extraordinary comeback for the Blitzboks, who also trailed 24-12 with just more than a minute to go against the Fijians.

Fiji, chasing back-to-back tournament wins after their victory at the Sydney Sevens in February, looked to be on course for the title after storming into an early lead at the Dignity Health Sports Park. The South Pacific islanders’ Vilimoni Botitu scored the opening try in the first minute and Sevuloni Mocenacagi extended Fiji’s lead before Napolioni Bolaca made it 19-0 with SA looking ragged.

But Stedman Gans pulled a try back for the Blitzboks on the stroke of half-time to make it 19-7 at the break. Selvyn Davids then scored soon after the restart to cut the Fiji lead to 19-12. However, a sweeping length-of-the-field attack from Fiji which ended with Jerry Tuwai dotting down in the corner restored the islanders’ 12-point cushion at 24-12 with just more than a minute remaining.

SA rallied again though and Chris Day’s try made it 24-17. With the seconds ticking down, SA then waived the conversion attempt to take a quick restart and the decision paid off when they regained possession from the kickoff. Branco du Preez scored wide out on the left and then nervelessly banged over the drop-kick conversion to make it 24-24 to set up sudden-death and Makata’s moment of glory.

“The guys just made so many basic errors in the first half and we paid for it,” SA coach Neil Powell said. “But they were unbelievable after half-time. The guys just focused and kept believing in the system.

“The guys know exactly what to do. We said just believe in the system and the system will help you out.”

The Fijians, who thumped England 26-5 in the quarterfinals, swept into the final with a dazzling semifinal display against Australia, turning on the style in a 43-7 rout. Aminiasi Tuimaba scored a brace while Sevuloni Mocenacagi produced a sublime no-look offload to set up a superb try for Jerry Tuwai as the Australians were swatted aside.

The Blitzboks had advanced to the final after a clinical 17-0 victory over 2018 World Cup champions New Zealand in the semifinals. Flying wing Angelo Davids set the Blitzboks on the way to victory with two first-half tries before a well-worked effort from Werner Kok extended the SA lead just after half-time.

AFP

