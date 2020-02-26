Sport / Rugby

Lions coach Van Rooyen bracing for a physical onslaught against Waratahs

Gauteng side try to fix their wonky scrum ahead of clash against Aussie side in Sydney

26 February 2020 - 15:35 Liam Del Carme
Lions coach Ivan Van Rooyen. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
The Lions have finally addressed their wonky scrum ahead of Friday’s Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs in Sydney.

Tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis and hooker Pieter Jansen are out of the starting team‚ with Carlu Sadie and Jan-Henning Campher earning promotions.

Veteran Du Plessis drops out of the match-day squad altogether after starting the first three matches of the season.

With Campher’s elevation, the Lions may be hoping to find more consistency at lineout time. The Lions pack has underperformed this season and even the Reds bossed them in the scrum at Ellis Park recently. Being bossed by another Australian scrum is not something they can conceivably contemplate.

Apart from bringing in fresh faces‚ the Lions have also opted to go with a six-two split on the bench as they hope to stretch their ball-winning ability across 80 minutes.

To that end Willem Alberts‚ Wilhelm van der Sluys and Hacjivah Dayimani will be kept in reserve.

At scrumhalf, André Warner makes an expected return with Morné van den Berg dropping to the substitutes‚ while Jamba Ulengo gets a start at the expense of Courtnall Skosan‚ who drops out of the match-day squad as a result of the team’s rotation policy.

If the Lions are under pressure with just one win from three matches‚ the Waratahs are absolutely desperate after their worst start to Super Rugby.

They are hoping to avoid becoming the second Australian team to lose four consecutive matches at the start of the season. They have already lost to the Crusaders‚ the Blues and the Melbourne Rebels.

They have not previously lost two matches at the start of the season, let alone three.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen is expecting the hosts to be fired up.

“They lost their first three games and that will make them extremely desperate. We are definitely expecting a physical onslaught.

“They’ve got quality players‚ quality Test players as well. We won’t be complacent because we know what is coming our way. We’ve heard about their mindset and how desperate they are‚” said Van Rooyen.

Although the Lions have won their last five matches against the Waratahs‚ including a 29-0 shutout in Sydney two years ago‚ they will be playing at a new venue on Friday.

The Waratahs are taking the game to different communities in New South Wales and this clash will be played at the Bankwest Stadium, western Sydney.

Lions team to play the Waratahs: Andries Coetzee; Tyrone Green‚ Manuel Ras‚ Dan Kriel‚ Jamba Ulengo; Elton Jantjies (captain)‚ Andre Warner; Len Massyn‚ Vincent Tshituka‚ Marnus Schoeman; Marvin Orie‚ Ruben Schoeman; Carlu Sadie‚ Jan-Henning Campher‚ Dylan Smith. Replacements: Pieter Jansen‚ Sti Sithole‚ Frans van Wyk‚ Willem Alberts‚ Wilhelm van der Sluys‚ Hacjivah Dayimani; Morne van den Berg‚ Wandisile Simelane.

Sharks star Makazole Mapimpi will have Reds on edge

The wingers performance against the Highlanders and Rebels should rattle the Australian team
Sport
1 day ago

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s winning ways a boon for Stormers

The forward has helped the Cape Town team win the first four matches of their Super Rugby campaign
Sport
23 hours ago

Stormers expect their next game to be classic New Zealand vs SA encounter

Coach John Dobson to retain players for Blues clash after 17-7 win over the Jaguares
Sport
2 days ago

Bulls coach admits the pressure for a win is mounting

Little about the Bulls has intimidated the opposition, but Pote Human hopes they can at last get their game together
Sport
5 days ago

