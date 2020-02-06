Sport / Rugby

Bulls coach calls up Nyakane for battle of the props

Set-piece showdown against Stormers could be a highlight of Newlands match

06 February 2020 - 18:18 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Pote Human. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ STEVE HAAG
Pote Human. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ STEVE HAAG

In anticipation of a fierce set-piece battle‚ Bulls coach Pote Human will press versatile Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane into starting service for Saturday’s derby against the Stormers.

Nyakane is the only change from the Bulls’ starting 15 from last week’s 23-15 loss to the Sharks at Kings Park.

He will be starting with Lizo Gqoboka.

Wiehahn Herbst moves to the bench as Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff are the starting props for the Stormers.

The Bok pecking order is not a matter of discussion so early in the season‚ but the four starting props on both sides will seek to mark their national team starting territories.

By virtue of Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira’s retirement‚ Kitshoff is now the Bok No 1 loosehead prop‚ but things are less clear at tighthead.

Nyakane had moved himself seriously up the pecking order just before the World Cup.

Had he not injured his ankle in the opening game loss to New Zealand‚ things would have become very interesting from a competition perspective.

That said‚ Malherbe‚ who will be playing his 100th Super Rugby match for the Stormers‚ will have a lot to prove and so will Gqoboka.

The Bulls loosehead impressed then Springbok coach and current director of rugby Rassie Erasmus.

There is not much clarity for a replacement at loosehead, so Gqokoka has a huge opportunity to make his mark.

Prop Gerhard Steenekamp is a new face on the bench and will make his debut when he comes on, as Human has reverted to a five/three bench split instead of the six/two employed for the Sharks game.

