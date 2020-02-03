Sport / Rugby

Stormers coach wants more after dominant victory

03 February 2020 - 16:11 Liam Del Carme
Stormers head coach John Dobson a training session and press conference at High Performance Centre on February 3 2020 in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ GRANT PITCHER
You would think a dominant performance against a team that reached the Super Rugby semifinals for the past three years would satisfy the Stormers‚ but it would appear it did not entirely.

Their 27-0 vanquishing of the Hurricanes was achieved with ease but they were not as clinical as they could have been against the 2016 champions.

The Bulls visit Newlands this Saturday and Stormers coach John Dobson does not want to see his team fall dormant on the scoreboard as they did in the middle third of their clash against the Hurricanes.

The Stormers‚ though‚ were hugely impressive in the primary phases and generally in the collisions, but they want to be more ruthless against a Bulls team that is seeking even greater improvement after their opening-round loss to the Sharks.

“We butchered two or three line-outs in their 22‚ we knocked the ball on in the pick-and-go on their line.

“I was pleased with our dominance, but I’m not sure we were as clinical as we would like‚” reflected coach Dobson.

Vice-captain Steven Kitshoff held a similar debrief.

“It felt very dominant. When we got our maul going and we got our scums going, the snowball effect of dominance just came through.

“That put us on the front foot with our carries and defensive patterns. It felt like a dominant performance. On Monday we will fix those small things‚ try building and get some consistency going in our game.”

What helped the Stormers’ cause immeasurably was the steel brought by their Springbok contingent.

There had been concerns about their match sharpness after a lengthy post Rugby World Cup layoff, but these were soon allayed.

“I haven’t been worried about them‚” assured the amiable Dobson. “They have been exceptional. They bought in completely into the campaign and they want to win a Super Rugby trophy here. Obviously game time is an issue, but they will get better.”

While the forwards were outstanding, it was behind the pack that scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies delivered a dynamic performance.

He teased and tormented the Hurricanes’ defence.

“Herschel was outstanding and I thought Jamie Roberts was brilliant‚” said Dobson about their Welsh midfield recruit.

“He kept things calm and his defence was exceptional. The last time one of the most attacking teams in the tournament scored zero points ... it is remarkable.

“Other than us not scoring in the second half, things went to plan‚” said Dobson.

