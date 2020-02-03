Sport / Rugby

Jaco Kriel leaves Gloucester to return to Super Rugby’s Lions

03 February 2020 - 16:04 Agency Staff
Jaco Kriel. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STEVE BARDENS
Jaco Kriel. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/STEVE BARDENS

London — Flanker Jaco Kriel has been released from his contract with Gloucester to rejoin SA Super Rugby side the Lions, the English Premiership club announced on Monday.

The 11 times-capped Springbok joined Gloucester in 2018 but injuries limited him to just 20 first-team appearances, including only five this season. He has not played since late November due to an ankle problem.

“It’s a real shame,” said Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys. “But Jaco has personal reasons for wanting to return home and, though we very much want him to stay, we are sympathetic to his request.

“We are fortunate that the back row is a position of strength for us.

“He has been so unfortunate with injuries, but I am delighted he has now got the opportunity to get back [to] playing Super Rugby with the Lions.” 

AFP

