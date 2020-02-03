England just need to focus on next 80 minutes, says former coach Clive Woodward

London — England must ignore the kind of pre-match comments that made them look “stupid” after a 24-17 defeat by France in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, former coach Clive Woodward says.

A lacklustre England lacked impact on the gain line and made several handling errors in their first Test since being beaten 32-12 by SA in the World Cup final in November.

“The time for talking is now over. England must respond to this through their actions,” Woodward, who led England to Rugby World Cup glory in 2003, wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.