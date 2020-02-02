Ruthless Jaguares bring down Lions in Buenos Aires

The Lions crashed to a 38-8 defeat in their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

Though the Lions were still in the contest trailing 10-8 at the break‚ the home side streaked clear as they preyed on errors in a ruthless second half performance that saw them score 28 unanswered points.

Though the Jaguares ran in four tries in the second half‚ their defence was also from the top drawer as they shut out the visitors in the second 40.

The home side lost flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla in the seventh minute but in substitute Domingo Miotti they found a more than capable replacement. He contributed 18 points to the Jaguares’ cause.

Opposite him Lions captain Elton Jantjies struggled to get his team going.

To be fair the Lions forwards gradually fell off the pace. The Lions made too many fundamental errors against a well-drilled Jaguares side.