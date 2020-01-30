Stormers on high alert to face Hurricanes

It is all systems go for the Stormers ahead of their Super Rugby opener against the Hurricanes at Newlands on Saturday (3.05pm kickoff), says assistant coach Rito Hlungwani.

“The boys have been really focused and psyched up for the past week, so the mental approach is pretty good, the boys are in a good space and we’ve had good preparations for the game,” said the former senior Boland captain and Western Province player, who gets a first taste of the game at this level as No 2 to rookie head coach John Dobson.

The Cape franchise face a challenge at lock without World Cup-winning Springbok Eben Etzebeth to call on, after his move to French club Toulon.

Making matters worse for the Capetonians is the unavailability of Cobus Wiese and JD Shickerling.

“It’s going to be a bit of a challenge in this department, but we are lucky we’ve got depth. We’ve got David Meihuizen and Chris van Zyl; those two guys can still cover lock, Salmaan Moerat is there and Ernst van Rhyn locked before, so with those two guys missing we still have good cover.”

As far as the threat posed by the Hurricanes, who have not won in Cape Town since 2006, Hlungwani said: “They have historically always been a good running team, play with a lot of speed, good strike runners on the outside, so that’s where I think they will try to impose themselves on us.”

“We in turn have to play our strengths,” he said. “We’ve got a very good pack, but at the same time we’ve got good, exciting backline players. As the old saying goes, the forwards have to do the work before we can actually play a little expansive.”

Loose-head prop Steven Kitshoff, one of the star performers for the Boks at the World Cup, is raring to go.

“I can’t wait for Super Rugby to begin. Preseason brings you down to earth quickly after what was achieved in Japan. It was a bit testing for us having to play the Sharks in a friendly up on the highveld, it took a bit out of me, but now my level of fitness is up and I can’t wait to get onto the Newlands turf and do my bit for the team.”