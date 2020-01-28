Liberated Curwin Bosch primed for new season

With the necessary clarity of knowing where he is playing and what is expected of him, Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch is looking forward to what could be a career-defining 2020.

Sidelined to full-time fullback duties in 2019 by former coach Robert du Preez, who unashamedly favoured his namesake son at flyhalf in what was the clearest case of rugby nepotism, Bosch wants to be the general and feels he will thrive with the responsibility.

He has been named one of the leaders in the team, and feels he is ready for what is going to be coming in his channel this season for the Sharks.

“It’s nice to have that kind of clarity. Growing in confidence at 10 is exactly what I need. I also need game time there to get better. I'm looking forward to that,” Bosch said.