Liberated Curwin Bosch primed for new season
Sharks flyhalf is ready for the challenge ahead of opener against the Bulls on Friday
With the necessary clarity of knowing where he is playing and what is expected of him, Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch is looking forward to what could be a career-defining 2020.
Sidelined to full-time fullback duties in 2019 by former coach Robert du Preez, who unashamedly favoured his namesake son at flyhalf in what was the clearest case of rugby nepotism, Bosch wants to be the general and feels he will thrive with the responsibility.
He has been named one of the leaders in the team, and feels he is ready for what is going to be coming in his channel this season for the Sharks.
“It’s nice to have that kind of clarity. Growing in confidence at 10 is exactly what I need. I also need game time there to get better. I'm looking forward to that,” Bosch said.
“I’ve always liked responsibility, which is why I perform better at 10 because I have more responsibility.
“As far as leadership in the team is concerned, I'm turning 23 this year, but I’ve been around the block, and I’ll be playing in my 50th match soon.”
Will Bosch be under pressure to perform and, most importantly, sharpen up his defence? He feels he will be up to the mark.
Intense scrutiny
His defence came under intense scrutiny in the past few seasons, but Bosch is a natural match-winner and he knows it.
“Unnecessary pressure is not good, but I’m the type of guy who wants those moments. When there’s pressure, something needs to happen, but those are the times when I want to be counted and that’s my personality,” Bosch said.
“I put myself in pressure situations at training. Those are the kind of moments that I live for.”
The Sharks open their Super Rugby account against the Bulls at King’s Park on Friday.
There is every possibility the Bulls will start with Bok veteran and Super Rugby winner Morné Steyn at flyhalf.
This is a contest Bosch is looking forward to, but also knowing full well how Steyn holds the key to the Bulls being sublime or below par.
“I spent a bit of time with Morné at the Barbarians. He’s quite a cool and funny guy.
“He’ll bring a lot to them, and their tactical kicking is very good, so is his goal-kicking, so our discipline and our game management will have to be spot on,” Bosch said.
“We’re going to have to be very sharp this weekend to keep them out and pin them in their own half.
“We have to keep our forwards moving forward. There’s nothing worse for forwards to come out of a tough scrum and having to move backwards.”