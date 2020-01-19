He dotted down twice inside the first 50 minutes to leave his mark on the game‚ but on the other side Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies delivered equally telling blows.

There were flashes of brilliance from the familiar suspects but in the end it was the unremitting defence of the Stormers that helped edge the Sharks. They have the early bragging rights thanks largely to staying in touch in the first half when the Sharks looked to stamp their authority on proceedings.

The Durbanites were in the ascendancy in the set pieces and gained some traction from the driving maul‚ an area in which the Stormers will want to brush up their defence.

The Stormers pack‚ however‚ increasingly stood their ground as the game wore on‚ while the backline’s opportunistic tendencies helped to deliver telling body blows to the Black Panthers.

The Sharks made the initial inroads‚ eking out valuable territory by battering the gainline. However‚ the deeper they ventured into Stormers territory‚ the greater was the force with which they were met.

It was Springbok magic that got both teams going on the scoreboard. After being on the back foot the Stormers made the most of an attacking line-out when Jantjies caught the defence drifting allowing him to run in completely unmarked.

Five minutes later‚ however‚ what appeared to be a speculative chip by Lukhanyo Am sat up perfectly after the bounce for the speeding Mapimpi who stole a march on the closing defence to score in the corner.

The Sharks created more chances but you have to feel for fullback Aphelele Fassi who dotted down what would have been an early candidate for try of the season. He beat four defenders en route to the try line but his effort was ruled out due to obstruction.