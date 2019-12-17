Sport / Rugby

Kolisi and Du Toit to sign with Stormers for two years

Salary cap restrictions on SA sides are making it harder to develop the Springbok squad

17 December 2019 - 18:34 Nick Said
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit have signed two-year contract extensions with the Stormers, two of a number of Rugby World Cup winners to commit their futures to the team.

Kolisi and reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Du Toit will be the headline acts for the team in 2020, with lock Eben Etzebeth and centre Damian de Allende having departed for France and Japan, respectively.

Fellow Boks Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, both props; hooker Bongi Mbonambi; and flyhalf Damian Willemse have signed new deals until the end of the 2021 season.

Hooker Scarra Ntubeni and utility back Dillyn Leyds, who both played for the Boks in 2019, also penned contracts for the next two years.

“We know what these players offer on and off the field; the challenge now is to get the most out of their considerable talents,” new Stormers coach John Dobson said on Tuesday.

Kolisi, back training after a whirlwind few months that included lifting the World Cup trophy, says the Stormers are in good shape.

“I have been playing with some of these guys my whole career and we are all looking forward to reaching new heights in a Stormers jersey,” he said. “We have a strong group of senior players and talented youngsters coming through all the time, which is what we need to reach our goal.”

Western Province CEO Paul Zacks admits new salary cap restrictions placed on SA sides have made the process of developing the squad harder.

“While the introduction of the new contracting model, salary caps and the number of senior players that we can contract has made it a challenging process, I am most pleased to confirm that we have managed to retain the majority of our senior players for 2020 and beyond.” 

Reuters

Sunwolves bag a pair of Springboks for last season in Super Rugby

JJ Engelbrecht and Rudy Paige, who each played 13 tests for SA, have signed
8 hours ago

Springbok Sevens coach eyes another victory in Cape Town

Neil Powell retains Blitzboks squad that won the opening World Sevens Series event in Dubai
5 days ago

BOOK REVIEW: Biographies of the Beast and Dalton are like gospel and metal

The stories written about two World Cup-winning Boks differ in pace as much as their life choices
5 days ago

Eastern Cape rugby: a well of potential

The Eastern Cape rugby talent pool is apparently bottomless. Can the Kings be the ones to finally tap it for the province?
5 days ago

