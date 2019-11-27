Sport / Rugby

Israel Folau hikes unfair dismissal claim to $9.5m

Star whose contract was terminated says he was denied the chance to captain Australia

27 November 2019 - 17:29 Ian Ransom
Israel Folau. Picture: REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Israel Folau. Picture: REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE

Melbourne — Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has raised his compensation claim against Rugby Australia (RA) and the Waratahs to $9.50m in an updated court filing.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, was previously seeking $6.8m in damages from RA and the Waratahs, who terminated his four-year contract in May after he posted a meme on social media that said hell awaited homosexuals and other groups.

The 30-year-old filed an amended statement of claim to the Federal Circuit Court on Wednesday that said his termination had denied him a chance to captain the Wallabies.

The statement said Folau’s losses and damages included “additional post-playing career monetary benefits” derived from successfully competing in two additional Rugby World Cups and “possible captainship of a trophy-winning Wallabies team”.

Folau, who has cast his legal challenge as a fight for religious freedom, is also seeking an apology from RA and the right to resume his international career. The trial is set to begin in February if final mediation between the parties fails in December.

Folau caused a media storm last week when he said in a sermon posted on Facebook that recent deadly bushfires in Australia and a devastating drought were God’s punishment for the country allowing same-sex marriage and abortion.

Former fullback Folau was capped 62 times by the Wallabies and also represented Australia in rugby league.

Reuters

