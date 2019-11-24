Sport / Rugby

World Cup winner Faf celebrates Sale return with La Rochelle win

Springbok hero makes a victorious return to club duty in the European Champions Cup

24 November 2019 - 18:38 Agency Staff
Sale Sharks' Faf de Klerk in Salford, the UK, November 24 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF
Sale Sharks' Faf de Klerk in Salford, the UK, November 24 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Paris — SA’s Rugby World Cup winner Faf de Klerk made a victorious return to club duty as Sale beat 14-man La Rochelle 25-15 in the European Champions Cup on Sunday.

De Klerk lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy earlier in November and featured for 75 minutes as the English clinched their first win of the campaign to move second in pool 2 behind Exeter but a point ahead of Glasgow in third place.

The French outfit played the entire second half with just 14 men after France hooker Pierre Bourgarit was shown a red card for putting his fingers into the eye of the hosts’ flanker Tom Curry.

Sale led 7-0 after eight minutes as the US Eagles’ flyhalf AJ MacGinty converted Rohan Janse van Rensburg’s try. Vincent Rattez’s effort after 20 minutes and Brock James’ extras brought the side level. MacGinty, who featured for the Americans at the Rugby World Cup, slotted a penalty on 32 minutes before Bourgarit’s moment of madness two minutes before the break.

As England’s Curry scuffled with La Rochelle’s Dany Priso, Bourgarit gouged the flanker’s eyes from behind and was sent for an early shower after referee Andrew Brace asked his video official for a second opinion.

Despite inferiority on the field, La Rochelle’s James brought the sides level with a three-pointer four minutes into the second half. But the home side were awarded a penalty try, MacGinty added another kick at goal and Chris Ashton scored before the visitors’ Jeremy Sinzelle crossed for a consolation effort after the clock turned red.

AFP

