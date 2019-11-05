Fans scream, sing and dance as Springboks return

Rosharon Morgan, a 34-year-old from western Johannesburg, said she closed the family engineering business for the day in order to welcome the Springboks.

“I’m here because the Springboks are the pride of the nation,” she said. “I was listening to the speeches of [captain] Siya Kolisi and [coach] Rassie Erasmus and they were along the lines of uniting us and giving us hope.

“Right now there is a lot of euphoria in the county, but what we need to do is turn that into tangible changes. The problem is that we are not working towards [racial] unity.

“There are still many issues that need to be addressed, such as racial and economic inequalities. We cannot overlook them.”

Moemedi Mashiolane, 45, works in the security industry and took advantage of free train transport to join the celebrations.

“I came here because this is Nelson Mandela’s legacy — this is what he would have wanted,” he said. “Rugby has united us. Where I come from rugby is a sport played by white people but today it has united us.

“We want white people to know that we want to be part of rugby and they must allow us to play the game.”

Mashiolane said he loved the speech Kolisi made about unity as it uplifted his spirits.

“He knows about our lives as black people and I hope politicians learn from that. They must not think we are stupid — we can see they are trying to divide us.”

What made the Springboks’ success special was it being achieved with a team reflecting both racial groups with nine whites and six blacks in the starting line-up.

The team was captained by forward Kolisi, who in 2018 became the first black Test captain in SA history.