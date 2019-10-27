Kolisi expects top performance from Springboks against Wales

Tokyo — Springboks captain Siya Kolisi knows what an impact winning the Rugby World Cup can have on his country, having seen how uplifting victories in 1995 and 2007 were for SA.

On the cusp of leading his team into a World Cup semifinal against Wales, Kolisi is focused on delivering another cherishable moment in the history of rugby in SA and as country as a whole.

South Africa’s victory on home soil at the 1995 World Cup, with Nelson Mandela presenting the Webb Ellis trophy to captain Francois Pienaar just one year after the end of apartheid, was seen as a springboard for change in the country.

Kolisi, as South Africa’s first black captain, knows delivering another World Cup in Japan could have a similar boost back home.

“We do have many different races in our country, and 11 different languages,” Kolisi said on Saturday.

“It is one of the positives of our country. I think it’s really beautiful. That’s why we are called the ‘Rainbow Nation’.”

“In the team as well we have different races, which is really beautiful.”

Kolisi’s promotion to captain past year was seen by many as a crucial step for SA, as rugby continues to break the shackles of its past image in a country where racial tensions in sport often spill over into politics.

Kolisi is aware of the responsibility on his broad shoulders and embraces it.

“It just shows that when we decide to work together for one goal or as a team and as a country, we can make anything happen, and achieve all the goals and dreams,” he said.

“That’s why we want to give our best this week, and hopefully play in the final next week. It would be huge for our country, as I’ve seen what it has done for the country before.

“I was old enough to remember the 2007 World Cup — I remember what it did for the country then, and I know what it would do now.”

The Springboks will be looking to emulate England who produced one of their greatest-ever performances to end New Zealand's bid for a third successive World Cup on Saturday, utterly outplaying them during an extraordinary 19-7 semi-final victory and reaching the final for the first time in 12 years.

England dominated from first to last, looking sharper, faster, stronger and more inventive in attack and fearsomely aggressive in defence and in the breakdown, where again the dynamic young duo of Sam Underhill and Tom Curry were immense.

New Zealand, who had not lost a World Cup match since the 2007 quarter-finals, barely threatened all night.

The victory swept England into their fourth final and first since 2007, where they will face either South Africa or Wales. They are seeking their second victory after 2003 when they became the first - and only - northern hemisphere country to triumph.

With Mitch Phillips

Reuters