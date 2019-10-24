Sport / Rugby

Rassie reluctantly rules Kolbe out of Wales match

Coach makes a calculation that might bring him back for the final, and sends S’bu Nkosi to do the honours

24 October 2019 - 15:34 Liam Del Carme
Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa pictured smiling during South Africa Rugby training at Asahi Football Park on October 16, 2019 in Fuchu, Tokyo, Japan. Picture: STU FORSTER / GETTY IMAGES
Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa pictured smiling during South Africa Rugby training at Asahi Football Park on October 16, 2019 in Fuchu, Tokyo, Japan. Picture: STU FORSTER / GETTY IMAGES

Tokyo — It was with one eye on the final that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made the hard decision to omit wing Cheslin Kolbe from his team to play Wales in the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

The ankle injury that Kolbe first suffered playing against Italy has not recovered sufficiently, and the coach has opted to take the safe option by including S’bu Nkosi on the right wing in the team he announced on Thursday.

“We figured a 70% fit Cheslin Kolbe isn’t better than a 100% S’bu Nkosi‚” explained Erasmus.

But the bigger picture did not escape the coach, and it is rugby’s ultimate prize that partly influenced his decision.

Kolbe is a player endowed with X-factor, a commodity “nice to have” in a World Cup final.

“Everybody knows the quality of player Cheslin is. His ankle‚ however‚ hasn’t fully recovered. Hopefully we can get him fully fit for the final‚” said Erasmus.

Nkosi has made two appearances in the tournament‚ against Namibia and a try-scoring show against Canada – on the left wing – to follow up try-scoring appearances against Australia and Argentina (two tries) in the two SA home Tests in 2019.

His injury-enforced inclusion is the only change to the 23 that had been entrusted to ensure second place in the pool (against Italy) and to secure a semifinal place (against Japan).

While Kolbe’s ability to wriggle and speed out of tight situations will undoubtedly be missed‚ in Nkosi the Boks have a player who will further augment the physical challenge they are likely to take to Wales‚ while soaking up the pressure the Red Dragons are likely to bring with their kicking game.

Erasmus has opted to retain the six/two split on the bench‚ a selection strategy that has served the Springboks well in recent matches.

It is an energy saver for the backs having a forwards heavy squad‚ the coach noted.

“It helps keep the tightfive fresh. We have a six-day turnaround should we reach the final. We have had to bring that into consideration‚” said the coach.

“In Frans [Steyn] and Herschel [Jantjies] we have two very versatile players. We have a backline in which the players can take up different positions.

“Handré [Pollard] can play inside centre‚ Damian [de Allende] can play wing‚ so we have options. Also with our loose forwards there are some permutations that we can play with.

“With the six/two split the benefits outweigh negative‚” said the coach.

Erasmus admitted‚ however‚ it is a decision that has weighed on his mind.

“I have taken a few sleeping tablets over the six/two split on the bench‚” said Erasmus.

The Springbok team to play Wales: Willie le Roux; S’bu Nkosi‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Damian de Allende‚ Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard‚ Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager‚ Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements:  Malcolm Marx‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Vincent Koch‚ Franco Mostert‚ RG Snyman‚ Francois Louw; Herschel Jantjies‚ Frans Steyn.

The Youngs family secret: how to beat (and lose to) the All Blacks

England scrumhalf is hoping his team can emulate the victories experienced by his brother and father
Sport
22 hours ago

Kolbe’s niggling injury casts doubt about his availability for semifinal

Springboks are hoping the wing will be fit for the clash against Wales on Sunday
Sport
1 day ago

De Klerk doesn’t faff about things said on social media

Scrumhalf shrugs off critics and says people get personal because they love the Springboks
Sport
1 day ago

We’re definitely not taking Wales lightly, say the Boks

Loose forward Francois Louw says Six Nations winners will be better than they were against France in quarterfinal
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Rassie has made a huge difference, says Mbonambi

Sport / Rugby

Fierce competition is the key to All Black success story, says Dagg

Sport / Rugby

Referee Garcès not the Boks’ favourite man with the whistle

Sport / Rugby

SA World Cup referee Peyper in piping-hot water over posed Wales picture

Sport / Rugby

Give Faf a break, says Vermeulen

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.