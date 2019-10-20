Sport / Rugby

Japan prays for new 'miracle' against Springboks

Japan are hoping they can add to their wins over Ireland and Scotland and topple the mighty Springboks on Sunday

20 October 2019 - 09:20 Agency Staff
Fans await the start of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Scotland at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on October 13. Picture: WILLIAM WEST/AFP
Fans await the start of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Scotland at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on October 13. Picture: WILLIAM WEST/AFP

Millions of home fans will tune in on Sunday as host team Japan bid to extend their Rugby World Cup fairy-tale in a historic quarter-final against SA.

The Brave Blossoms' run has captured the Japanese imagination, with nearly 55 million watching their scintillating win over Scotland as they topped their pool, organisers said.

It represented a record for any rugby match in Japan, and outstripped viewing figures for the 2002 World Cup football final held in Yokohama, adjacent to Tokyo.

Now Japan are hoping they can add to their wins over Ireland and Scotland and topple the mighty Springboks — as they did in their “Miracle of Brighton” victory in 2015, one of rugby’s greatest shocks.

Sunday’s opening quarter-final features Six Nations champions Wales against France, a repeat of the tense 2011 semi-final when the Welsh had their captain sent off and lost by a point.

But Japanese interest rests squarely on Jamie Joseph’s Brave Blossoms, whose rousing brand of rugby has attracted wide acclaim at the first World Cup held in Asia.

“We get a lot of support, especially from Japan,” said assistant coach Tony Brown.

“It’s amazing the amount of people that have got on the Japan bandwagon. The amount of people watching every game and supporting us in Japan has been amazing.”

Long queues for replica shirts and endless repeats of Japan’s wins on TV are testament to the growing excitement around the team.

However, they remain heavy underdogs against an imposing SA side, who have set out to bully the Japanese with their massive pack and by naming six forwards among their eight replacements on the bench.

AFP

Rugby World Cup: Japan will count on speed

It is the first time the Brave Blossoms have progressed to this stage of the tournament
Life
3 days ago

Japan have extra incentive to down the Springboks

Day of Rugby World Cup quarterfinal marks the anniversary of the death of Seiji Hirao‚ the host nation’s former captain and head coach
Sport
2 days ago

England crush Australia to reach World Cup semis

England have now beaten Australia at the quarter-final stage on all three occasions the Wallabies have failed to reach the last four
Sport
22 hours ago

Ireland skipper Rory Best retires as New Zealand advance to semifinals

The All Blacks secured a 46-14 win over Ireland in Tokyo
Sport
17 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.