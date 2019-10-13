Brave Blossoms lift typhoon-hit Japan with World Cup breakthrough

Tokyo — While Japan gave their typhoon-hit nation reason to celebrate when edging Scotland 28-21 to reach their first Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, Wales beat Uruguay 35-13 to confirm a quarterfinal against France, England will play old rivals Australia and defending champions New Zealand will face Ireland in the last eight.

The Japan-Scotland game was nearly cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis, which swept through the country on Saturday killing at least 26.

“To everyone that’s suffering from the typhoon, this game was for you guys,” said Japan captain Michael Leitch. “It was more than just a game for us — there was talk this game may not happen — so our heart goes out to everyone that’s suffering tonight with the typhoon.”

The crucial fixture, the final game of the pool stage, had been the source of an ugly war of words between organisers and Scotland who threatened to sue if it were cancelled. It was only confirmed early on Sunday after an inspection of facilities after Typhoon Hagibis, one of Japan’s worst storms in recent years, which caused widespread flooding.

Organisers gave the green light for the pool A showdown, Wales’s game against Uruguay, and Tonga’s meeting with the US, but they pulled the plug on Namibia’s meeting with Canada in Kamaishi.

Tournament director Alan Gilpin said floods and landslides had given him “no option” but to scrap the match in Kamaishi — a town devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Images posted on social media showed the Canadian players helping out with the cleanup operation, as captain Tyler Ardron admitted it was “disappointing” not to play.

A poignant moment’s silence was held before all three games to remember the victims of Hagibis, whose “unprecedented” heavy rain triggered deadly landslides and caused rivers to burst their banks.

Wales’ win over Uruguay made it four out of four for the Six Nations champions — the first time they have won their first four World Cup games since the inaugural edition in 1987. But coach Warren Gatland said he was not happy with the sloppy manner of Wales’ win, which came just four days after their bruising victory over Fiji.

A second-string Wales found unexpected resistance from Uruguay, who were only one point down at the break, and they needed late tries to Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies to give the scoreline some gloss.

“Not too happy with some of tonight. We were poor at times, not clinical. Too many turnovers in that first half,” said Gatland. Probably blew four or five chances. But the boys showed a little bit of character.”

Earlier captain Siale Piutau enjoyed an emotional, try-scoring send-off as Tonga beat the US 31-19 to finish with their first win of the tournament. Piutau, playing his last Test, dotted down in the second half and was handed Tonga’s final conversion, a kick in front of the posts after full-time, as his teammates lined up behind him.

Japan has been left reeling from the unusually large storm, with many people trapped by floodwaters and tens of thousands evacuating overnight. At least 26 people lost their lives in the devastation with the military deployed in a huge rescue effort to save others.

“Such devastation and threat to human life places everything into stark perspective,” said World Rugby chief Bill Beaumont.

AFP