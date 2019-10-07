Sport / Rugby

Typhoon? We’re from Scotland — we’ve had worse, says Reid

Prop shrugs off threat of heavy weather ahead of Japan clash on Sunday

07 October 2019 - 14:47 Greg Stutchbury
Scotland's prop Gordon Reid (C) runs with the ball in a training session at Enshunada Coastal Park in Hamamatsu on October 7, 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP
Scotland's prop Gordon Reid (C) runs with the ball in a training session at Enshunada Coastal Park in Hamamatsu on October 7, 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Hamamatsu — Rugby World Cup officials may be keeping an eye on Typhoon Hagibis as it develops south of Japan over the next few days, but Scotland prop Gordon Reid appeared to not be bothered at all of being pelted by torrential rain at the weekend.

Officials said the typhoon was being tracked by the Japan Meteorological Agency and they projected it could bring high winds and heavy rain to southern Japan on Saturday and Sunday, the final two days of pool play in the tournament.

Scotland are scheduled to face Japan in the final match of pool play at Yokohama on October 13 and, depending on the result of their pool A clash against Russia in Shizuoka on Wednesday, it could determine the final composition of the quarterfinals.

Reid, however, was not all that concerned about the possibility of the typhoon striking at a time when they would need a bonus-point victory against Japan to advance to the quarterfinals.

“We’re from Scotland. Rain. Hail. It doesn’t matter. We’ve coped with a lot more,” he told reporters in Hamamatsu on Monday. “We’re from Ayrshire and Glasgow and Edinburgh, well they’re a bit posh in Edinburgh but … rain, shine, snow, whatever, it doesn’t matter.”

Hagibis, which Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said he initially thought was named “Haggis”, is the third typhoon to concern World Cup organisers. They informed France and the US of their “contingency options” for their pool C match in Fukuoka last Wednesday if the game was affected by Typhoon Mitag, which ultimately passed by Japan.

Organisers also issued a warning about Tropical Storm Tapah, which threatened to upset the first weekend’s matches, though it had little impact and all the games went ahead as planned.

Townsend said Hagibis would likely have little effect on the match against Russia, but it could have an effect on their game in Yokohama and possibly Ireland’s match with Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday.

Under World Rugby’s tournament rules, if any matches are abandoned due to the weather, then the game is declared a draw and both teams awarded two points.

Townsend, however, said his side, who are third in pool A on five points behind Japan (14) and Ireland (11), would not be worried about the ramifications of other games.

“We just have to win our next two games to qualify,” he said. “That would not change if the Ireland and Samoa game ended up in a draw.” 

Reuters

Wales get back to work against Fiji after long layoff

One win from their last two pool games will give Gatland’s team a quarterfinal berth
Sport
1 hour ago

Springboks not thinking about Japan just yet, says assistant coach

Mzwandile Stick says Boks will pay proper attention to the host nation once they get to the playoff stage
Sport
1 hour ago

GAVIN RICH: Rassie’s melodramatic methods can help propel Boks to the top

Coach played drama queen before Italy game, but it may have laid the foundation for a must-win mindset
Opinion
10 hours ago

Bok coach’s ultimatum: in-form players to get the nod

Rassie Erasmus made sweeping changes to his side for their must-win final pool B match against Canada
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Boks utility back Willemse ready to hit the ground running against Canada

Sport / Rugby

France avoid Tonga ‘déjà vu’ to book place in quarterfinals

Sport / Rugby

Rising support — and expectations — lift hosts Japan at World Cup

Sport / Rugby

Nervous wait for All Blacks over possible Read citing

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.