“One of my bucket-list things was to play at Newlands. But just playing against the Springboks will do. I have fond memories of being a Springbok and Stormers supporter back then‚” said Van der Merwe, who will be playing in his 60th Test on Tuesday.

Naturally, the prospect of playing the Boks enthuses him, but Canada had to endure some anguish before securing passage to this Rugby World Cup (RWC).

“When we went through the qualifying‚ it wasn’t ideal, but the positive was that we would be in the same pool as SA‚ the country of my birth. It is going to be an exciting day for me and my family back home in SA‚” he said.

“I’m Canadian now and I just want to do my best for my team. Hopefully bring a bit of spark in the backs‚” said Van der Merwe.

On Tuesday the 33-year-old could join an elite list including only Brian O’Driscoll‚ Brian Lima‚ Gareth Thomas and Adam Ashley-Cooper to score a try at four RWCs should he dot down against the Boks.

It seems a tall order but this RWC has thrown up the weird and the wacky.

Van der Merwe has maintained his links with the country of his birth as he used to travel to the country with his wife once a year but took a break when they had their three children.