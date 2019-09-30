Sport / Rugby

Don’t let rugby go soft, says Wallabies back Samu Kerevi

Australia’s coach says ref’s call in World Cup match ‘embarrassed’ him

30 September 2019 - 15:18 Nick Mulvenney
Wales' hooker Ken Owens, right, reacts with Australia's centre Samu Kerevi after winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Australia and Wales at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on September 29, 2019. Picture: AFP/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
Wales' hooker Ken Owens, right, reacts with Australia's centre Samu Kerevi after winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool D match between Australia and Wales at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on September 29, 2019. Picture: AFP/TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

Tokyo — Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi has appealed to rugby chiefs not to let the game go “soft” after being penalised for the way he carried the ball into the tackle in Australia’s loss to Wales in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup pool D blockbuster.

Kerevi was adjudged to have led with his forearm and made contact with the throat of Wales flyhalf Rhys Patchell in the
29-25 loss at Tokyo Stadium.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was furious at the decision, saying as a former player he was “embarrassed” by it, while Kerevi suggested he might have to move to Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL).

“I play hard, I was just trying to get through them, I guess,” he said. “The way I connected is not reasonable in the eyes of the ref. That’s just the ruling of it I guess, that’s the way rugby’s heading, I guess.

“It’s just disappointing, because I’ve been doing that my whole career. To get penalised, I was really down in the dumps, because I felt like I let the team down.

“Three points is crucial here in Test footy, especially at the World Cup. Really disappointed, mostly with myself. I respect the ref’s ruling, and I might just have to have look at the NRL,” he added.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Kerevi backtracked a little on the suggestion he might switch to rugby league, the more popular code in Australia where his hard-running style is commonplace.

“I was just saying that as a little joke,” he said. “But I am being serious at the same time, I just don’t want our sport to be soft. I understand it’s all about safety. I understand that. I keep saying it, but it’s a collision sport.

“I was trying to bump him off and he was going backwards I just continued my stride so I was just moving forward, trying to go forward. There’s no way I would lead with my arms straight to his face. I know the rules. I don’t like to think of myself as a grub or anything like that.”

Patchell kicked the resulting penalty and Wales scored an intercept try two minutes later, leaving Australia 23-8 down at halftime and in a hole they were unable to dig themselves out of, despite a stirring second-half comeback.

Australia’s next match is against Uruguay on Saturday in Oita and while they should win and qualify for the quarterfinals comfortably, the Wales defeat was a hammer blow to their hopes of topping the pool.

That means, barring a series of stunning upsets, the twice World Cup winners will be in the half of the knockout-stage draw likely to contain in-form England and world champions New Zealand.

“We’re obviously disappointed about the result,” Kerevi said. “The next grand final’s in six days and then we’ve just got to come to terms with what’s happened and what road we’ve got to go through.” 

Reuters

Frans Steyn predicts low-risk rugby in latter stages of World Cup

Springbok centre says it’s all about winning by making the fewest mistakes
Sport
22 hours ago

Prospect of facing Japan in World Cup quarters scary, says Rassie Erasmus

Springbok coach says he always knew that the host nation was a realistic contender for the quarterfinals
Sport
1 day ago

Ireland’s Sexton: Japan loss could be a blessing in disguise

We have two games to get back on track, says injured flyhalf
Sport
23 hours ago

Penalty tries help Scotland to bonus-point win over Samoa

Scots knew they needed to win big after defeat to Ireland in Pool A opener
Sport
1 hour ago

Resilient Wales hold off Australia comeback in Tokyo epic

Wallabies lay siege to Welsh line but Dragons hold on to take big step to quarters
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.