World Rugby admits refereeing not up to scratch on opening weekend

Governing body says issues are being tackled by team of 23 match officials to enhance consistency

24 September 2019 - 17:31 Nick Mulvenney
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ TRYBUS
World Rugby issued a statement on Tuesday in which it conceded that the officiating over the first weekend of the World Cup was not up to scratch and promised it would improve.

Referees became a dominant talking point on the second day of the tournament when all three matches featured officiating that drew heavy criticism from coaches, players and pundits.

The most controversial incident was a high hit by Reece Hodge on Fiji’s Peceli Yato in Sapporo, which was cleared by the match officials on the day but later resulted in a dangerous tackle charge being brought against the Australia winger.

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma also lambasted the referee for ignoring what he saw as blatant infringements as his side chased a game against France which they ultimately lost, while many SA pundits were unhappy at the officiating in their loss to New Zealand.

“Following the usual review of matches, the match officials team recognise that performances over the opening weekend of Rugby World Cup 2019 were not consistently of the standards set by World Rugby and themselves,” the statement read. “But World Rugby is confident of the highest standards of officiating moving forward.

“Elite match officials are required to make decisions in complex, high-pressure situations and there have been initial challenges with the use of technology and team communication, which have impacted decision-making.”

Hodge faces a judicial hearing on Wednesday and could be ruled out of the crunch Pool D clash against Wales in Tokyo this weekend. World Rugby chief Brett Gosper said before the tournament that he thought the match officials were better prepared for this World Cup than for any previous edition.

“These [issues] are already being addressed by the team of 23 match officials to enhance consistency,” the statement continued.

“Given this proactive approach, a strong team ethic and a superb support structure, World Rugby has every confidence in the team to ensure that Rugby World Cup delivers the highest levels of accurate, clear and consistent decision-making.” 

Reuters

World Cup referees under fire on opening weekend

Former top official Jonathan Kaplan says Australia’s Reece Hodge should have been red-carded for his tackle on Fiji’s Peceli Yato
Sport
2 days ago

Powerful Ireland thrown down World Cup gauntlet

Skilled performance sends a strong warning to New Zealand and Australia
Sport
2 days ago

World Cup snippets: All the drama‚ skill and tension

France’s centre Wesley Fofana is out of the tournament, while Bok tighthead Trevor Nyakane might suffer the same fate
Sport
2 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Boks’ chances of bagging the World Cup high despite opening loss

The South Africans had the upper hand from the onset, but failed to capitalise on this and were not helped by the French referee
Opinion
1 day ago

All Blacks hand Springboks their first defeat of the Rugby World Cup

Sport / Rugby

All Blacks launched a sneaky attack on Bok scrum, says Malcolm Marx

Sport

PETER BRUCE: Hey Boks, think outside the box

Opinion / Bruce's List

Rugby fever sweeps through Japan as World Cup starts

Sport / Rugby

