Sport / Rugby

Bok flyer Cheslin Kolbe has speed in his genes

Cousin of Olympic gold medallist Wayde van Niekerk is one of the most dangerous backline players in Japan

24 September 2019 - 19:01 Nick Said
Cheslin Kolbe during the South African national rugby team training session at Ichinomiya Field on September 23, 2019 in Ichinomiya, Japan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Cheslin Kolbe during the South African national rugby team training session at Ichinomiya Field on September 23, 2019 in Ichinomiya, Japan. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG

Cheslin Kolbe’s jet shoes caught the eye in SA’s opening 23-13 Rugby World Cup Pool B loss to New Zealand in Yokohama on Saturday, providing an “X-factor” that bamboozled even the world’s best defensive line.

The diminutive Springbok may not have the power of other wings in the competition, but he possesses pace to burn, a wicked sidestep, accuracy under the high ball and bravery on defence that belies his relatively small frame.

The cousin of 2016 Olympic gold medallist and 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, speed is in his genes, but what he is showing now is a rugby brain to match that makes him one of the most dangerous backline players in Japan.

The 25-year-old is an example of an SA player who had to leave the country’s shores to take his craft to the next level, signing for French Top 14 side Toulouse from the Stormers in 2017.

His improvement from a raw youngster to an accomplished international in two years has been impressive, with his nine carries totalling 118m against New Zealand almost double the number of any other player on the pitch.

With the Boks trailing by four points, he had an opportunity to put his side in front after a clean break, but could not beat All Black flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, much to his irritation.

“He [Mo’unga] showed a good pair of heels, but I think I could have gone a bit quicker to his outside and backed myself,” Kolbe told reporters. “I’ll just make sure that whenever there’s another opportunity like that I’ll capitalise.

“My first game in a World Cup is a memory I’ll take with me throughout my career. It’s not the result we wanted, but it’s a long competition.”

Kolbe also claimed a medal at the 2016 Olympic Games, winning bronze with the SA Sevens side. He too dreamed of being an athlete, but ultimately turned to rugby.

“I started out in athletics and only fell in love with rugby at a later stage,” he said. “I did the 100m and, funnily enough, despite my height, I also did the short hurdles and participated at the SA Schools Championships.

“I decided to focus on rugby when the hurdles outgrew me, and at the end of the day I made peace with it.”

Van Niekerk has been absent from the track for two years after a serious knee injury sustained in a charity touch-rugby game, but before that was among the biggest names in world athletics. He says he takes great joy in watching Kolbe on the field and takes motivation from his achievements.

“I find such inspiration in what he has done,” Van Niekerk told reporters. “I actually show off quite a lot with his name. People come up and tease me about rugby and all I need to say is Cheslin is my cousin and then I have won the battle.”

Reuters

World Rugby admits refereeing not up to scratch on opening weekend

Governing body says issues are being tackled by team of 23 match officials to enhance consistency
Sport
3 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Hey Boks, think outside the box

Our tactics seemed to consist of the box-kick, which invariably fell into the opposition’s hands. Surely you change tactics when the ones you are ...
Opinion
1 day ago

World Cup referees under fire on opening weekend

Former top official Jonathan Kaplan says Australia’s Reece Hodge should have been red-carded for his tackle on Fiji’s Peceli Yato
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.