England’s Owen Farrell tackles discipline with changed technique

Former coach Clive Woodward says every player must play under pressure and within the laws of the game

16 September 2019 - 15:54 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Owen Farrell, the England captain faces the media at a conference held prior to the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup on September 14, 2019 in Miyazaki, Japan. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DAVID ROGERS
Tokyo — England captain Owen Farrell has tweaked his tackling technique in training to avoid getting sent off during the Rugby World Cup, defence coach John Mitchell says.

Farrell went unpunished after two incidents of “no-arms” tackles against SA and Australia in 2018, and the 27-year-old is mindful of the new disciplinary focus after World Rugby revised its directives on legitimate tackles.

“Owen is not overly focused on that area [tackling], but he has made adjustments based on last autumn,” New Zealander Mitchell told British media. “John Carrington, our strength and conditioning coach, is also my support on defence and he’s very good at working on tackle technique.

“There can be mitigating circumstances, but if your hands are in front of your shoulder, you’ve got a better chance of making a proper wrap tackle. If your shoulder is ahead of your hands, then the law doesn’t look after you very well.”

England’s World Cup-winning former coach Clive Woodward said Eddie Jones’s men must work on their discipline given that they have shown a tendency to lose control under pressure.

“They’ve got this powerful team, an X-factor team, but quite a few of the starting 15 have a track record of losing it in a game under pressure,” Woodward, who led England to the World Cup win in 2003, told the BBC.

“There’s been a lot of focus on the rules regarding neck-high tackles. If you’re playing France and Argentina, top teams, and get a guy sent off, then the chance of winning that game is going to be very difficult. You need every single player to play under pressure and play within the laws of the game.”

World champions New Zealand have already fallen foul of the new regime, with lock Scott Barrett given a red card for a high tackle in the recent Test against Australia in Perth. Reduced to 14 men at halftime, the All Blacks ended up conceding a team-record number of points in the 47-26 loss to the Wallabies.

England begin their World Cup campaign against Tonga on September 22 before games against the US, Argentina and France.

Reuters

