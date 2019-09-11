Madosh Tambwe will have his work cut out at the Sharks next season‚ especially with the strength in depth the Durban side have in their outside backs.

The Sharks confirmed Tambwe’s signing from the Lions on Wednesday. He will compete with S’busiso Nkosi‚ Lwazi Mvovo‚ Aphelele Fassi‚ Makazole Mapimpi and Kobus van Wyk for the back three positions.

Life will be a bit easier for Tambwe as Curwin Bosch is set to play flyhalf. Sean Everitt is an enlightened coach and will find a way to get the best out of his back three competitors.

Tambwe may be one of the fastest wings in the country‚ but whether he has the all-round skills package possessed by Mapimpi and Nkosi remains to be seen. The two Springbok wings are in the World Cup squad and have already proved they belong at the highest level.

Tambwe was not always the preferred winger at the Lions‚ but with Ruan Combrinck gone and Aphiwe Dyantyi’s career hanging by a thread because of doping allegations‚ remaining in Johannesburg could have been conducive for him.

Players‚ though‚ often talk about having to thrive outside their comfort zones and Tambwe is well within his right to challenge himself.

With Super Rugby doing away with the three-week break that has often unnecessarily broken the tournament’s momentum‚ wider squad depth is going to be crucial for all teams.

From time to time‚ Mapimpi and Nkosi will have to be rested and the competition among the others will hot up.

Fassi will most probably be the first-choice fullback with Bosch back at 10. Fassi‚ like Tambwe‚ enhanced his credentials in the recently concluded Currie Cup. He is a rounded fullback who not only played in different positions at schoolboy level‚ but also operated fluidly as a second playmaker.

Mvovo is the seasoned professional whose career is winding down‚ but also is a full package, while Van Wyk is steady‚ but not spectacular.