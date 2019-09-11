Sport / Rugby

What will new signing Madosh Tambwe bring to the Sharks?

11 September 2019 - 15:17 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Madosh Tambwe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS
Madosh Tambwe. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GORDON ARONS

Madosh Tambwe will have his work cut out at the Sharks next season‚ especially with the strength in depth the Durban side have in their outside backs.

The Sharks confirmed Tambwe’s signing from the Lions on Wednesday. He will compete with S’busiso Nkosi‚ Lwazi Mvovo‚ Aphelele Fassi‚ Makazole Mapimpi and Kobus van Wyk for the back three positions.

Life will be a bit easier for Tambwe as Curwin Bosch is set to play flyhalf. Sean Everitt is an enlightened coach and will find a way to get the best out of his back three competitors.

Tambwe may be one of the fastest wings in the country‚ but whether he has the all-round skills package possessed by Mapimpi and Nkosi remains to be seen. The two Springbok wings are in the World Cup squad and have already proved they belong at the highest level.

Tambwe was not always the preferred winger at the Lions‚ but with Ruan Combrinck gone and Aphiwe Dyantyi’s career hanging by a thread because of doping allegations‚ remaining in Johannesburg could have been conducive for him.

Players‚ though‚ often talk about having to thrive outside their comfort zones and Tambwe is well within his right to challenge himself.

With Super Rugby doing away with the three-week break that has often unnecessarily broken the tournament’s momentum‚ wider squad depth is going to be crucial for all teams.

From time to time‚ Mapimpi and Nkosi will have to be rested and the competition among the others will hot up.

Fassi will most probably be the first-choice fullback with Bosch back at 10. Fassi‚ like Tambwe‚ enhanced his credentials in the recently concluded Currie Cup. He is a rounded fullback who not only played in different positions at schoolboy level‚ but also operated fluidly as a second playmaker.

Mvovo is the seasoned professional whose career is winding down‚ but also is a full package, while Van Wyk is steady‚ but not spectacular.

Midtournament break in Super Rugby cut

Event will maintain its momentum due to a change in the global Test calendar in which the June Tests in the southern hemisphere were moved to July
Sport
23 hours ago

Sharks snatch Venter from Lions

Loose forward likely to get more game time at Sharks
Sport
1 day ago

How Cheetahs clawed their way back to win Currie Cup

Franco Smith’s team had to play a Currie Cup promotion/relegation match in 2018 and just a year later they win the competition
Sport
3 days ago

SA’s rugby stars head overseas in search of cash

With money scarce, many are getting short term contracts, some of them becoming permanent
Sport
1 week ago

GAVIN RICH: Erasmus gives local rugby some hope

Insular SA starts to look outward for inspiration
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Midtournament break in Super Rugby cut

Sport / Rugby

How Cheetahs clawed their way back to win Currie Cup

Sport / Rugby

SA’s rugby stars head overseas in search of cash

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Erasmus gives local rugby some hope

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.