Sport / Rugby

Lions turn to captain Ross Cronjé for leadership in Currie Cup final

Cronjé says team that handles pressure best will likely be lifting the trophy

05 September 2019 - 19:43 Liam Del Carme
Ross Cronje of the Xerox Lions during the Currie Cup semi final match between Xerox Golden Lions XV and Tafel Lager Griquas at Emirates Airline Park on August 31, 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHAN RYNNERS
Ross Cronje of the Xerox Lions during the Currie Cup semi final match between Xerox Golden Lions XV and Tafel Lager Griquas at Emirates Airline Park on August 31, 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHAN RYNNERS

Much of this week’s Currie Cup final talk has revolved around the Golden Lions’ relative inexperience and how that might cost them against the well travelled and rampant Free State Cheetahs.

Lions captain Ross Cronjé‚ however‚ believes it is from the ranks of the uninitiated that the visitors will draw inspiration in Saturday’s final in Bloemfontein.

“I don’t think the youngsters know what pressure is‚” Cronjé said of  the devil-may-care attitude they may adopt at times.

The scrumhalf brought up the matter of pressure as it tends to be amplified in finals.

The Lions beat the Cheetahs 24-22 at the start of August, but Cronjé stressed that the occasion on Saturday demands that the team that handles the pressure best will most likely get their hands on the trophy.

The Lions certainly will not be trading on their success of a month ago.

“It’s in the past‚” Cronjé said of that win. “So we are focusing on this weekend. It is a completely different challenge. It is a different ball game playing in the final. There is more pressure.”

The Lions will turn to Cronjé for leadership. He is the only survivor from the 22 that beat Western Province in the 2015 final‚ the last time the Lions played in the showpiece event. Cronjé scored two tries in a man-of-the-match performance.

His tussle with veteran Cheetahs scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar is likely to be one of the abiding features of this weekend’s clash. Cronjé has deep respect for the player he shared a change room with at the Sharks a decade or so ago.

The Lions were forced into a late change with loosehead prop Sti Sithole withdrawing after he tore a calf muscle early in training on Thursday.

“He had a great season‚” said coach Ivan van Rooyen. “Obviously it is a bit of a setback but it is another opportunity for Nathan [McBeth] to come onto the bench. Another youngster‚ we are excited about him.”

Van Rooyen talked up the Cheetahs, whose quick tempo game has been built on the back of set-piece excellence.

Van Rooyen also cautioned that the Cheetahs can attack from everywhere, adding that “they want to speed up the game. We must stay in the moment and be ready. You never know what to expect from the Free State.”

A fast game is likely to take its toll on both sides in the latter stages, but the Cheetahs have proved to be strong finishers in recent weeks.

“Three‚ four weeks ago you asked how are we going to start better‚” Van Rooyen said of the Lions’ habit of digging themselves a hole before getting out of it early in the campaign.

“It is still a factor. They want to play the last 20‚ 30 minutes and we are aware of that‚” said Van Rooyen.

Cronjé‚ meanwhile‚ holds the view that while home ground advantage brings familiar comforts‚ it is by no means a defining factor. The Lions won on the road against Western Province‚ the Cheetahs and Griquas in the league stages.

“To a certain degree it is‚” he said. “We’ve been a bit better away from home this season. That is just a mind-set. The youngsters coming through‚ they’ll play anywhere.”

Golden Lions team to play Free State Cheetahs: Tyrone Green; Madosh Tambwe‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Duncan Matthews‚ Stean Pienaar; Shaun Reynolds‚ Ross Cronje (captain); Hacjivah Dayimani‚ Cyle Brink‚ Marnus Schoeman; Marvin Orie‚ Ruben Schoeman; Jacobie Adriaanse‚ Pieter Jansen‚ Dylan Smith.

Replacements: Jan-Henning Campher‚ Nathan McBeth‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Wilhelm van der Sluys‚ Len Massyn; Dillon Smit‚ Jan-Louis la Grange‚ Jamba Ulengo.

Marvin Orie backs Lions to purr after Currie Cup final

The Cheetahs have been sparking recently, but the Gauteng team has also had its tail up
Sport
2 days ago

Coach Franco Smith urges Cheetahs to play Currie Cup final as if they were born for it

His team squares off against the Lions in Bloemfontein on Saturday and will want to give the coach a good send-off
Sport
1 day ago

SA’s rugby stars head overseas in search of cash

With money scarce, many are getting short term contracts, some of them becoming permanent
Sport
1 day ago

Lions will have to be more clinical in Currie Cup final against Cheetahs

Nervy win over Griquas shows there is work to do before the big showpiece
Sport
4 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Erasmus gives local rugby some hope

Insular SA starts to look outward for inspiration
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Cheetahs and Lions earn dramatic home Currie Cup semis

Sport / Rugby

Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am are proof transformation does work

Sport / Rugby

Griquas coach happy team is focused despite his imminent departure

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Erasmus gives local rugby some hope

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.