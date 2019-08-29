Sport / Rugby

Luke Thompson gets ticket to fourth World Cup as Japan squad named

Just one new cap in Asian nation's 31

29 August 2019 - 15:02 Chris Gallagher
Japan rugby national team head coach Jamie Joseph attends the Rugby World Cup squad announcement press conference on August 29, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: TORU HANAI / GETTY IMAGES
Tokyo — Luke Thompson was handed the chance to play at a fourth Rugby World Cup on Thursday after being included in Japan’s squad for the tournament the Asian nation will host from September.

The 38-year-old New Zealand-born lock was one of the more experienced players named in Jamie Joseph’s 31-man party for the September 20-November 2 tournament.

Forward Takuya Kitade, one of three hookers in the squad with Shota Horie and Atsushi Sakate, is the only uncapped player.

The Brave Blossoms, who will be captained by loose forward Michael Leitch for the second successive World Cup, will be hoping they can ride a strong run of form and get out of the pool stages for the first time.

They came close to reaching the quarterfinals in 2015 in England where they famously stunned SA in the biggest upset in the history of the global showpiece.

They will go into their campaign brimming with confidence after trouncing Fiji, Tonga and the US to take the Pacific Nations Cup and moving up to ninth in the world, matching their highest-ever ranking.

Japan will have a chance to test themselves against top-tier competition on September 6 in a warm-up match against the Springboks, their first meeting since the World Cup four years ago.

Joseph’s side will kick off the Rugby World Cup against Russia on September 20 in Tokyo. They will also play Ireland, Samoa and Scotland in Pool A.

Squad

Forwards: Michael Leitch (capt), Keita Inagaki, Yusuke Kizu, Jiwon Koo, Isileli Nakajima, Asaeli Valu, Takuya Kitade, Atsushi Sakate, Shota Horie, Luke Thompson, Wimpie van der Walt, Uwe Helu, James Moore, Hendrik Tui, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Pieter Labuschagne, Kazuki Himeno, Amanaki Mafi. Backs: Kaito Shigeno, Fumiaki Tanaka, Yutaka Nagare, Yu Tamura, Rikiya Matsuda, Kenki Fukuoka, Ataata Moeakiola, Lomano Lemeki, William Tupou, Ryoto Nakamura, Timothy Lafaele, Kotaro Matsushima, Ryohei Yamanaka.

Reuters

Vulnerable All Blacks gamble on Retallick

Hugely influential Test veteran is in a race to be fit for the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup
Sport
1 day ago

Surprise as All Blacks coach dumps veteran Owen Franks for World Cup

With powerhouse prop Karl Tu’inukuafe also not making the cut‚ it seems Steve Hansen has ditched scrumming power for all-round mobility
Sport
1 day ago

Cheika takes Wallabies to Pacific island retreat for World Cup fine-tuning

Coach wants his side to avoid everyday distractions on New Caledonia
Sport
3 days ago

Ireland’s Felix Jones joins Boks to complete Rassie’s World Cup puzzle

Former international fullback has been employed on a short-term contract after Swys de Bruin’s departure
Sport
1 day ago

