Luke Thompson gets ticket to fourth World Cup as Japan squad named

Tokyo — Luke Thompson was handed the chance to play at a fourth Rugby World Cup on Thursday after being included in Japan’s squad for the tournament the Asian nation will host from September.

The 38-year-old New Zealand-born lock was one of the more experienced players named in Jamie Joseph’s 31-man party for the September 20-November 2 tournament.

Forward Takuya Kitade, one of three hookers in the squad with Shota Horie and Atsushi Sakate, is the only uncapped player.

The Brave Blossoms, who will be captained by loose forward Michael Leitch for the second successive World Cup, will be hoping they can ride a strong run of form and get out of the pool stages for the first time.