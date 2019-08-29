Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am are proof transformation does work

If you are from the Border region, like me, you would not associate schools such as Jim Mvabaza and De Vos Malan with Springbok rugby.

The former school in Twecu location did not even register with me, and the latter school in King William’s Town I have always known about, though it is considered a rugby backwater. It is not type of school that keeps you awake the night before the game.

While there were two former schoolmates from De Vos Malan who became considerable all-round sportsmen in high school, at best those schools are nondescript.

With these schools producing Springboks Makazole Mapimpi (Jim Mvabaza) and Lukhanyo Am (De Vos Malan), they have to be celebrated as proof that transformation does work when it is given time to prosper.

It is a big deal for me that Am and Mapimpi graduated from these little-known schools.

First, more than 80% of all Springboks come from 23 schools. Grey College in Bloemfontein and Paul Roos Gimnasium in Stellenbosch have contributed more than 90 of the 915 Springboks. The latter’s two latest Springboks are black, a sign of how things are slowly changing.

The critical part though is that the net needs to be cast wider to ensure the best talent is scouted and it is given every possible chance to succeed, regardless of the educational background.

Am and Mapimpi do not feature in Craven Week searches. Their schools hardly get 15 minutes of rugby sunshine as Border colleges (Dale, Selborne and Queens) and the coeducational schools (Hudson Park and Stirling) churn out high-quality black players.

One can only imagine how many Ams and Mapimpis SA rugby has missed out on because of lack of opportunities. The operative word is opportunity because that is what transformation is all about: opportunities.

It is the levelling of the playing field in every sense.

Am and Mapimpi used their rugby talent to make the most of opportunities that would not ordinarily be there for them. Twenty-five years ago these opportunities did not exist for black players and these two took the long, Currie Cup first division and Southern Kings road to become Springboks.

That is a path with crater-sized potholes compared to the national highway a large number of Springboks take towards the green and gold. Though there are some enlightened minds in SA Rugby, the wider rugby populace needs to understand there is a lot more to SA Rugby outside of the established schools.

Some unions have long picked up on that and they have used it to their benefit, especially at school level. Some archaic schools of thought are still centred on players from their alma maters and the major rugby schools being the best in the country and that SA Schools Rugby teams should be picked from the best rugby schools.

Some people on Twitter even had the gall to mention that some schools could wipe the floor with the SA schools’ sides without even thinking about the bigger rugby picture. I could go on highlighting these narrow-minded views, but what is lost on them is that a country as diverse but as racially divided as SA can somehow find gems such as Mapimpi and Am who fit like a glove, even though they took the less-trodden path to Super Rugby and the Springboks.

The pipeline itself is constricted and the schools with big money will get their green and gold reward. Some schools have difficulty with transformation and complain when regions who tapped into their black rugby resources routinely succeed at provincial weeks.

The schools Am and Mapimpi come from are at opposite ends of the social and sporting spectrum, but they have given us two players we can celebrate because of their talents.

There is still a long way to go in terms of fully transforming rugby, but let us raise a glass to transformation. If it was not for the T-word, dreaded by some, we would not be boasting about these players.