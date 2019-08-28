Experienced All Blacks prop Owen Franks was the biggest casualty of New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup selection as the veteran front-row forward was left out of the 31-man squad.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen made a big call in choosing more mobile props such as Atu Moli‚ Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Angus Ta’avao.

Franks was a keystone of previous All Black World Cup successes and has collected 108 Test caps.

With this omission‚ it looks likely he will never score a Test try‚ having not crossed the whitewash in all his games for the All Blacks.

While Franks has not quite hit the high notes of previous years‚ a solid scrumming prop is a necessity for all teams‚ especially a team such as New Zealand that is studied minutely by all teams.

With powerhouse prop Karl Tu’inukuafe also not making the cut‚ it seems Hansen has ditched scrumming power for all-round mobility regarding his front-rowers.

The crew Hansen has selected are capable scrummagers‚ with Ta’avao being the biggest improver of the lot‚ but without Franks and Tu’inukuafe‚ the All Black scrum does not quite have a formidable look.

However‚ how the All Blacks look and how they play on match-day tend to vary.

Highlanders loose forward Liam Squire was also a notable, but expected, omission‚ with that of inside centre Ngani Laumape.

Squire has been in good form for his provincial side, Tasman‚ but has not had the best of times with injuries in the past two seasons.

Ardie Savea has deputised well in the critical blindside flank position the All Blacks have struggled to fill since the retirement of Jerome Kaino.

Another surprise selection was that of Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson ahead of Shannon Frizell and Vaea Fifita.

Frizell and Fifita have not done much wrong for the Highlanders and Chiefs‚ but Hansen has backed the up-and-coming Jacobson.

The good news for the All Blacks is that lock Brodie Retallick and key midfielders Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty have made the cut. Crotty, in particular, was badly missed and brings a different all-round dimension to the back division.

The rest of the squad has a familiar look, with the likes of Dane Coles‚ Kieran Read‚ Sam Whitelock and Ben Smith back for another Webb Ellis Cup defence.

All Blacks squad: Joe Moody‚ Nepo Laulala‚ Angus Ta’avao‚ Ofa Tu’ungafasi‚ Atu Moli‚ Dane Coles‚ Codie Taylor‚ Liam Coltman‚ Patrick Tuipulotu‚ Sam Whitelock‚ Brodie Retallick‚ Scott Barrett‚ Luke Jacobson‚ Matt Todd‚ Ardie Savea‚ Sam Cane‚ Kieran Read (capt)‚ Aaron Smith‚ TJ Perenara‚ Brad Weber‚ Richie Mo’unga‚ Beauden Barrett‚ Sonny Bill Williams‚ Ryan Crotty‚ Jack Goodhue‚ Anton Lienert-Brown‚ Rieko Ioane‚ Sevu Reece‚ George Bridge‚ Jordie Barrett‚ Ben Smith