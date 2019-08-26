Sport / Rugby

Cheika takes Wallabies to Pacific island retreat for World Cup fine-tuning

26 August 2019 - 15:30 Agency Staff
Australia coach Michael Cheika. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS
Australia coach Michael Cheika. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS
Image:

Noumea — Australia coach Michael Cheika has plumped for a slice of South Pacific paradise shorn of any daily distractions to fine-tune his Wallaby squad ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan starting on September 20.

The Wallabies will be based in the French South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia until September 5, returning to Sydney for a final warm-up match against Samoa two days later before heading to Japan.

“The physical proximity to our country helped our decision to come here,” Cheika said in Noumea, capital of the French-administered territory 2,000km northeast of Sydney.

“We wanted a place where the players are far from their daily lives and distractions so they can concentrate on one thing: training and preparation.”

Cheika added that the only game his team had in mind was their World Cup Pool D opener against Fiji on September 21 in Sapporo. The Wallabies will then take on Wales on September 29, Uruguay on October 5 and Georgia on October 11.

The top two teams in the pool advance to the quarterfinals.

“I’ve been Australia coach for five years and I’ve never seen such great team spirit and desire for collective effort,” said Cheika, named 2015 world rugby coach of the year after leading the Wallabies to the final of the World Cup won by New Zealand.

AFP

Cheetahs and Lions earn dramatic home Currie Cup semis

Griquas slip to third and the Sharks claim fourth place as Western Province and the Blue Bulls miss out
Sport
22 hours ago

Aphiwe Dyantyi’s B sample to be tested after failed doping test

Springbok wing denies taking any prohibited substance to enhance his performance
Sport
22 hours ago

Resurgent Manu Tuilagi gives England extra dimension

Big centre on the rise at just the right time for England and coach Jones
Sport
23 hours ago

Contracting uncertainty at WP forces coach Dobson’s hand

Host of top players plan to leave the cash-strapped union
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

All Blacks rivalry is back‚ says Justin Marshall

Sport / Rugby

Orie and Brink start for Golden Lions

Sport / Rugby

Whiteley gives Kolisi World Cup thumbs-ups

Sport / Rugby

Rassie will not be judged on Bok performance at the World Cup, says SA Rugby ...

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.