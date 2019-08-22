Sport / Rugby

Orie and Brink start for Golden Lions

Lions head for Kimberley in the knowledge a bonus-point win is a must

22 August 2019 - 15:34 Liam Del Carme
Marvin Orie. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
Marvin Orie. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES

After two Currie Cup defeats running, the Golden Lions cannot afford to leave Kimberley empty-handed when they clash with top of the table Griquas on Saturday.

Defeat‚ especially if it happens without a bonus point‚ could leave the third-placed Lions vulnerable to the advances of the Sharks‚ who play the Blue Bulls in Pretoria; and Western Province‚ who are set to face the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Their misadventures at home against the Blue Bulls and the Sharks in recent weeks have the Lions on the back foot ahead of their match against the side that has lost just once this season.

The Lions boarded a bus headed for Kimberley on Thursday having made a few changes to their playing ranks.

Duncan Matthews will start his first match for his new province from inside centre‚ while the pack will be emboldened by the presence of lock Marvin Orie and flank Cyle Brink.

Orie has spent time in the Springbok setup while Brink has been absent with a hand injury for the bulk of the campaign.

Jamba Ulengo‚ who signed a two-year deal with the Lions‚ is on the bench and might get his first opportunity to show his wares in the Lions jersey.

The Lions pack a punch among their tight forwards on the bench with Jan-Henning Campher‚ Dylan Smith and Johannes Jonker all set to be seated at the start.

Golden Lions team: Tyrone Green; Madosh Tambwe‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Duncan Matthews‚ Stean Pienaar; Shaun Reynolds‚ Ross Cronjé (captain); Hacjivah Dayimani‚ Cyle Brink‚ Marnus Schoeman; Marvin Orie‚ Ruben Schoeman; Jacobie Adriaanse‚ Pieter Jansen‚ Sti Sithole. Replacements: Jan-Henning Campher‚ Dylan Smith‚ Johannes Jonker‚ Wilhelm van der Sluys‚ Len Massyn; Dillon Smit‚ Jan-Louis la Grange‚ Jamba Ulengo.

Whiteley gives Kolisi World Cup thumbs-ups

Former captain believes flanker will start as skipper after good showing against Argentina
Sport
2 hours ago

Rassie will not be judged on Bok performance at the World Cup, says SA Rugby boss

There will be no pressure on the national team coach, says Mark Alexander
Sport
22 hours ago

Damian Willemse to spearhead Western Province attack

WP coach Dobson calls up the big guns for Cheetahs showdown
Sport
1 day ago

Currie Cup going down to the wire

Five teams in a battle for three semifinal spots
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

All Blacks to field strong side for final World Cup warm-up

Sport / Rugby

Injured Springboks likely to miss the World Cup

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Rassie faces tough decisions in picking World Cup squad

Opinion / Columnists

Siya Kolisi is good to go for the World Cup‚ says Bok coach

Sport / Rugby

Why Marcell Coetzee is so grateful to be in the Springbok camp

Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.